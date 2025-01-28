In the now-deleted video which has gone viral on social media, Selena Gomez can be seen crying over Donald Trump's immigration crackdown and saying, “All my people are getting attacked"

Hollywood singer and actor Selena Gomez faced backlash for posting a video where she was seen crying inconsolably over the Donald Trump administration's crackdown against illegal immigration. According to reports, it continues to intensify, as the US Justice Department said it had begun making arrests in Chicago as part of a multi-agency enforcement operation.

Selena Gomez cries over Trump's immigration crackdown

In the now-deleted video which has gone viral on social media, Selena Gomez can be seen crying and saying, “All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.”

After receiving backlash with many pointing out that she’s an American, Selena deleted the clip and wrote on her Instagram stories, “Apparently it’s not ok to show empathy for people.”

About Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigrants

Trump during his presidential campaign in 2024, had promised that he would declare a national emergency to carry out mass deportations of migrants living in the US without legal permission and after taking office on January 20, he signed executive orders declaring a "national emergency" at the southern border with Mexico.

For those unversed, Selena’s father is of Mexican descent, while her mother, who was adopted, has Italian ancestry. Gomez has previously called herself "a proud third-generation American-Mexican.”

Selena Gomez gets engaged to Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced their engagement in December. The pair, who have long been close collaborators in the music industry, first worked together on several hit songs, including Gomez's 2015 chart-topping track 'Same Old Love'. It wasn't until 2023, however, that they confirmed their romantic involvement.

Before her engagement to Blanco, Selena Gomez had high-profile relationships with pop star Justin Bieber and singer The Weeknd. Her relationship with Bieber, which began in 2010, was often in the public eye and ended in 2018. She also dated The Weeknd for part of 2017.

On the work front, Selena was last seen in Emilia Perez. Although Gomez is not fluent in Spanish, she took on the challenge of speaking the language in the film. It is a musical crime drama written and directed by Jacques Audiard, with a cast that includes Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldana, Adriana Paz, Mark Ivanir, and Edgar Ramirez. The plot revolves around a cartel leader who enlists a lawyer to help her disappear and transition into a woman.