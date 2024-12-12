Selena Gomez got engaged to record producer Benny Blanco. In the past, her love life has always grabbed headlines and here we take a look at all the people she has been linked to romantically

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez, actress and singer, is happily engaged now! A year after making her relationship with record producer Benny Blanco public, the couple has announced their engagement. Gomez who is among the most followed celebrities on Instagram has a massive fan following. Having started her career as a teenager with Disney, the actress has excelled over the years with her craft. Apart from her acting and singing gigs, Selena has also made news for her relationships. Over the years she has been linked with several celebrities, a few of them confirmed by the star as well.

Complete dating history of Selena Gomez

Nick Jonas (2008)

During their Disney days when Selena was part of the show 'Wizards of Waverly Place' and Nick a part of the famous 'Jonas Brothers: Living the Dream' series, the two met and dated briefly. Their relationship was short-lived. During that time, Gomez also featured in the music video 'Burnin Up'.

Taylor Lautner (2009)

Gomez briefly dated the Twilight star. They met when Gomez was shooting for 'Ramona and Beezus' and he was shooting for the second part of the vampire trilogy. The two parted ways on good terms after the public interest in their relationship got beyond control.

Justin Bieber (December 2009- April 2014)

This era of Selena and Justin's life will not be forgotten by fans of the stars. In December 2009, Justin who burst into the scene with his song 'Baby' serenaded Selena with 'One Less Lonely Girl' during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin Eve. While the two dodged questions about their relations, they were spotted together multiple times for meals and even on the red carpet. In 2013, the couple was seen kissing backstage at the Billboard Music Awards. Their relationship cracked when Selena saw pictures of Kylie Jenner on Justin's phone and they had a fight over it at Coachella in April 2014.

Orlando Bloom (April 2014)

They reportedly had a brief fling. It was said that they flirted to make Miranda Kerr and Bieber jealous. When confronted, Selena and Orlando denied being in a relationship.

Justin Bieber (June-Oct 2014)

Yes, they were back after a few dramatic weeks. Justin made it official by sharing a monochromatic picture with Selena which was captioned, "Our love is Unconditional". However they called it quits in October. It was reported that it was Justin's secret liasons with Kendall Jenner that caused their split.

Zedd (January -March 2015)

The two started dating when they were working on music together. They also made public appearances together. And if that wasn't enough, Zedd had posted a picture of Selena in bed. Years later while talking about dating Selena he had said, "Reporters were calling my parents. People were hacking my friends’ phones. I was pissed. [Although] I kind of knew what I was getting myself into.…She is one of the most talked about people in the world, but I had no idea how much that would change my life.”

Niall Horan (December 2015)

The actress was linked with One Direction member after they were spotted on a date at the Santa Monica pier. Reportedly, they were also seen getting intimate at Jenna Dewan’s 35th birthday party. Either way, Selena friend-zoned Niall when Entertainment Tonight asked if they were dating, saying, “Oh my god! No. I love him, I always have. He’s amazing.”

Samuel Krost (January 2016)

The actress briefly dated Gigi Hadid's friend Samuel Krost. He had confirmed their relationship in a now-deleted post, "Selena is a real girl with a real heart and real feelings. All you superficial who are just unhappy with your love lives, understand that love is real. Although we have ventured on separate paths, at least I know that love exists. I love you, Sel.”

Charlie Puth (March 2016)

They had a brief relationship but had always denied it at that time. Puth later admitted to it while talking to Billboard. He said that it was “very short-lived, very small, but very impactful. And it really messed me up. I’m trying to put this the best way possible: It wasn’t like I was the only person on her mind. And I think I knew that going in—what I was getting myself into.”

Orlando Bloon (May 2016)

Yes, it was time for Bloom 2.0. In photos obtained by TMZ, the duo was getting super handsy Interestingly, Orlando was reportedly dating Katy Perry at the time.

The Weeknd (Jan-Oct 2017)

The two broke the internet when they got spotted kissing near a dumpster in Santa Monica. They made their relationship Instagram official in April 2017. They also attended the Met Gala together. They ended their relationship in October after being away from each other and unable to make it work.

Justin Bieber (October 2017-March 2018)

Yes, it was time for Jelena 3.0. And we promise it is for the last time. A day before Selena broke up with The Weeknd, they were seen grabbing breakfast and attending a church service. While they did not shy away from being open about their relationship, it ended in March 2018. Justin then went on to date and marry Hailey Baldwin and Selena wrote two scathing break-up songs about him.

Drew Taggart (September 2022)

It was reported that Selena and The Chainsmokers's Drew Taggart were an item. However, Selena debunked the rumor herself pretty swiftly, confirming she is indeed single.

Zayn Malik (March 2023)

In March 2023, Malik and Gomez were spotted having dinner together in the Big Apple. According to a viral TikTok video created by an N.Y.C. restaurant hostess, the pair walked into the establishment "hand in hand" and were seen "making out."

Benny Blanco (2023)

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco made their relationship public in December 2023 and have never shied away from PDA and admiring another in public. On December 12, Selena announced her engagement with Benny while flaunting her engagement ring.