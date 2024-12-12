Who is Selena Gomez's boyfriend Benny Blanco? 5 things you need to know about him and his connection to music

American actress and singer Selena Gomez announced her engagement to her boyfriend Benny Blanco today. While all of us know of Gomez, who has a long-time fanbase around the world, including India, here's all you need to know about Benny Blanco and his musical connection

Selena Gomez announced her engagement to Benny Blanco earlier today. Photo Courtesy: AFP

American actor and singer Selena Gomez announced her engagement to her boyfriend Benny Blanco earlier today. The couple have been dating since 2023 and the announcement is a huge cause of happiness for Selena's fans. While her fans may know everything about them, there is so much more that many others may not know about Blanco, including his success as a singer-songwriter, and even music producer for some really popular singers, musicians and bands.

Songwriting

Benny Blanco started his career in 2007 mentored by songwriter and music producer Dr Luke. During this time, he wrote and produced the likes of Kesha's TiK ToK, Taio Cruz's 'Dynamite' and even Britney Spears's 'Circus', which reached number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. Blanco even wrote and Maroon 5's 'Moves Like Jagger' and 'Payphone' and Gym Class Heroes's 'Stereo Hearts'.

Artists

Over the last 17 years, he has worked with many artists including the likes of BTS, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Camilla Cabello, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande and even Selena Gomez. Working with them has also made him get as many as 29 songs on number 1.

Music

While he released a collaborative EP in 2007 with Baltimore rappers Spank Rock called Spank Rock and Benny Blanco Are...Bangers & Cash, he released his own song 'Eastside' with Halsey and Khalid in 2018. The song which is hugely popular even peaked on Billboard Hot 100 at number 9. In the same year, Blanco released his second 'I Found You' with Calvin Harris, third one called 'Better to Lie' with Jesse and Swae Lee, and fourth single 'Roses' with Juice Wrld featuring Brendon Urie.

In 2019, he also released 'I Found You/Nilda's Story' with Calvin Harris and Miguel in support of asylum seekers in the US. In the same year, he also released 'I Can't Get Enough' with Tainy, Selena Gomez, and J Balvin. A year later, he released 'Lonely' with Justin Bieber, followed by 'Bad Decisions' with BTS members Jin, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook as well as Snoop Dogg. Most recently, he released 'Lace It' with Eminem in 2023.

Television shows

In 2020, Blanco also produced a show for his YouTube channel with chef Matty Matheson called 'Matty and Benny Eat Out America' and another one with Matheson called 'Stupid F*cking Cooking Show' in 2021.

Books

Keeping his interest in food, Blanco also released a book 'Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends' in April 2024 with his own recipes and advice from friends.