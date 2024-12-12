Actress and singer Selena Gomez got engaged to her boyfriend Benny Blanco. She took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of the same

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

Listen to this article 'Forever begins now': Selena Gomez flaunts her diamond ring as she gets engaged to boyfriend Benny Blanco x 00:00

Actress and singer Selena Gomez is engaged! The 32-year-old took to her Instagram stories to make the announcement and share pictures of the diamond ring given to her by her boyfriend Benny Blanco. The two have been dating for a while and would shower love on each other on social media.

Selena shared some pictures of herself flaunting her engagement ring. In one of the pictures, she is seen admiring her ring while sitting in a park during a picnic. It looks like the actress got proposed to in a mark. She also shared a picture of Benny hugging her with her ring on the finger.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "forever begins now.."

Reacting to the post, Benny cheekily wrote, "hey wait… that’s my wife".

About Selena and Benny's relationship

As per ‘Female First UK’, Selena and Benny confirmed their romance in December 2023, and the 'Emilia Perez' star explained that the pair made the decision to share some of their relationship publicly, a choice that has made her feel "safe" with her partner.

She told ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, "I guess this is the safest I’ve ever felt in one, and I see a future with this person. When you put a little bit out there, people are not as hungry to hunt you down. Like, if they hear something, they're going to, but if you're like, 'I did it', they're like, 'Oh, well there's you, just going to Sushi Park'. But there's so much of my relationship people don't see, that's just mine”.

Selena is content with the balance she has that enables her to maintain an element of privacy in her life. Asked if she feels she has a private life, she said, "I do, because I hang out with people who aren’t really in the business that much. I mean, I have both”.

When earlier questioned about his future and his idea of becoming a father on The Howard Stern Show, Benny Blanco said, "That’s my next goal, to check the box. I have a ton of good kids; I’ve got a ton of nephews. I love being around kids."

When asked if he wishes to have kids with his girlfriend Selena, Benny responded, "It’s always a topic of conversation for me every day."