Hailey Bieber shares adorable photo with Justin and their baby Jack

Updated on: 01 December,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

In an adorable photo posted Hailey alongside her husband Justin Bieber smiled as she "cradled their baby boy Jack Blues Bieber, 3 months, on a family outing"

Hailey Bieber shares adorable photo with Justin and their baby Jack

Picture Courtesy/Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber's Instagram account

Pop star Justin Bieber and his model-entrepreneur wife Hailey Bieber welcomed their first child Jack Blues Bieber, in August. They recently shared an adorable picture of their son, reported E! News.


In an adorable photo posted Hailey alongside her husband Justin Bieber smiled as she "cradled their baby boy Jack Blues Bieber, 3 months, on a family outing".


She shared a series of pictures from the month of November and wrote in the caption, "November aka the best month of the year," reported E! News.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

Justin and Hailey announced the birth of their first child on their social media accounts.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Justin wrote, "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER." Hailey also shared the same photo to her Instagram Stories soon afterward with the child's name and a teddy bear and blue heart emoji.

Pattie Mallette, Justin's mom, tweeted, "CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber & Hailey. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BABY JACK!!"

The couple first revealed that they were expecting a child in May 2024, announcing the good news on Instagram. A representative for Hailey shared that the model was just over six months pregnant at the time.

The couple tied the knot in September 2018 in a New York City courthouse just two months after getting engaged. They later celebrated with a larger ceremony in front of family and friends, exchanging vows and Tiffany wedding bands as the sun set in Bluffton, South Carolina.

