Selena Gomez, with her no-nonsense attitude, reacted to a clip attempting to body shame her. Just a few days ago, Gomez walked the red carpet at the premiere of her film 'Emilia Pérez' at the American French Film Festival in Los Angeles, where she stunned in a body-hugging dress. A few netizens noticed that Selena was posing with her hands on her stomach, and internet users were quick to speculate that she was trying to hide her belly.

Selena Gomez hits back at trolls

Tired of people making unnecessary speculations about her body, Selena decided to set the record straight. Reacting to one of the clips, she wrote, "This makes me sick." The singer further opened up about her health, saying, “I have SIBO in my small intestine. It flares up. I don’t care that I don’t look like a stick figure. I don’t have that body. End of story.” She added, “No, I am NOT a victim. I’m just human."

Selena Gomez on health struggles

Selena has been vocal about her health issues. Earlier, while speaking to Vanity Fair, she explained, “I haven’t ever said this... but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children.” Gomez shared, “I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while.”

In 2014, Selena was diagnosed with lupus, an incurable autoimmune disorder that attacks tissues and organs. She underwent a kidney transplant in 2017 as a result of her lupus diagnosis.

Selena has openly discussed her health struggles, including her kidney transplant and mental health challenges. The *Only Murders in the Building* star recently shared why she no longer feels comfortable sleeping in her own bedroom. "I spent too much time in my bedroom that I actually don’t even sleep in my bedroom anymore," she explained, adding, "I associate it with such a really dark time."

About Selena Gomez’s personal life

Selena Gomez is currently in a relationship with Benny Blanco. They publicly confirmed their relationship in December 2023, although they had been together privately for six months before making it official. Since then, the couple has shared affectionate moments on social media, showcasing their bond through heartfelt posts.