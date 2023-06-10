Selena Gomez is single and ready to mingle

Selena Gomez shouts out her relationship status while watching football game

Singer-actor Selena Gomez isn’t scared to talk about being single. The actor recently, through TikTok, poked fun at the highs and lows of dating while watching a soccer game with friends. She hilariously screamed to the athletes, “I’m single. I’m a little high-maintenance. But I’ll love you so much,” claim reports. The video quickly went viral, with fans adding in the comment section, “so relatable,” “hilarious,” and “so real.” The Only Murders in the Building star added in the caption, “The struggle man lol (sic).”

The musician opened up about her dating life during her first-ever Saturday Night Live hosting stint in May 2022, where she expressed that she has no interest in dating apps and is “manifesting love”. “I would like to say that I’m looking for my soulmate, but at this point, I will take anyone.”

Speaking about her experience of dating in Hollywood, Gomez shared that dating in the public eye “is so cliche.” The singer was last romantically linked to The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart after the pair were spotted at a bowling alley together in January.

