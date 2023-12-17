Breaking News
Mumbai local train updates: CR to operate mega block on main line on Sunday
NIA arrests third accused in 2022 Attari border drug haul case
Dharavi protest: Not anti-development; my govt was not pro-builder, says Uddhav
Mumbai: CISF constable shoots himself dead at BKC
Maharashtra: Gang of thieves bust by Latur Police, 34 mobile phones recovered
People rejected Rahul Gandhi's seven guarantees: Devendra Fadnavis
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Selena Gomez makes out with new boyfriend Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez makes out with new boyfriend Benny Blanco

Updated on: 17 December,2023 07:58 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

Top

Actress-singer Selena Gomez shared an intimate snap of her pair making out with her new boyfriend Benny Blanco. She took to social media to announce her new relationship

Selena Gomez makes out with new boyfriend Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Selena Gomez makes out with new boyfriend Benny Blanco
x
00:00

Actress-singer Selena Gomez shared an intimate snap of her pair making out with her new boyfriend Benny Blanco. She took to social media to announce her new relationship with an adorable snap of her and her new man locking lips in New York, reports Mirror.co.uk. In the last image in a carousel of memories from the Big Apple, the lovebirds looked enamoured with one another as Selena was seen laying on the music producer's lap as she pulled him in closer for a kiss.


As per Mirror.co.uk, the precious moment followed a series of other fun-filled times in the city including pictures of Selena enjoying a warm cup of joe, grabbing tea with her friends, taking in the skyline views, and of course watching ‘How I Met Your Mother’ from the comfort of her hotel bed. Selena captioned the Instagram post: "New York, my favourite moments with you this week.”


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)


Fans took to the comments of the Only Murder in the Building star's post gushing over the new couple and how happy Selena looks with him. One fan wrote: "Ekkkk I'm so happy for you. You deserve the world." Another added: "love seeing you happy omgg you deserve all the happiness in this world and much more." And a third wrote: "Last slide.... I'm IN! You're glowing Xo."

The new post comes as Selena has already been forced to defend her new man against haters. When the 31-year-old actress first shared snaps with Benny, some of her fans bashed the couple claiming that it was a "marketing plan" as they previously worked together with others taking jabs at his appearance.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

selena gomez hollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update Hollywood

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK