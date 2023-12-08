Selena Gomez confirms dating record producer Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez shared a photo on her Instagram Story of her and what appears to be Benny Blanco together

Actress-singer Selena Gomez seems to have confirmed her relationship with American record producer Benny Blanco. Gomez went public with their relationship on December 7, 2023, first confirming on celebrity fan account PopFaction’s Instagram that she was taken. The international star then later shared a photo on her Instagram Story of her and what appears to be Blanco together. The latter's face is not visible in the photo.

Blanco was friends with Justin Bieber

Benny and Selena have reportedly known each other for years. Blanco became friends with Gomez's ex-boyfriend, pop star Justin Bieber in 2009, a year before Bieber and Gomez started dating for the first time. Blanco has worked with Bieber and a variety of artists Gomez knows, including her other ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd, and her friend Camila Cabello, reported Elle.com.

The news of her being in a relationship with Blanco comes days after sources close to Gomez claimed she was only interested in casually dating. A source told Entertainment Tonight, "Selena is casually dating and doing well. She is doing her own thing and doesn't feel any sort of pressure to be in a relationship. She is just focusing on what's best for her right now and has been very in tune with maintaining her own boundaries. Her friends and family support her and just want her to be happy."

Benny Blanco is a 35-year-old record producer who had collaborated with Gomez on the song 'I Can’t Get Enough' in 2019. He also famously collaborated with Snoop Dogg and K-pop superstars BTS on the song 'Bad Decisions', playing a super-fan of the South Korean giants.

Was Selena dating Andrew Taggart?

Earlier this year, the former Disney actress was thought to have struck up a relationship with singer Andrew Taggart, but she took to social media in an apparent attempt to quash the rumours. In a now-deleted post, she wrote on Instagram, "I like being alone too much #iamsingle", reports aceshowbiz.com.

It was reported that the 'Only Murders in the Building' actress and Drew had recently started seeing each other, and their burgeoning romance is "very casual and low-key" for the time being. An insider spilled: "They aren't trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs." Sources claimed that the brunette and the Chainsmokers star "go bowling and to the movies" when they go on dates together.