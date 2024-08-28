A video shared by Madame Tussauds shows Selena Gomez in a black and white-checkered two-piece outfit which she previously wore in Paris while promoting her makeup and skincare brand Rare Beauty at Sephora

Selena Gomez Pic/AFP, X

Listen to this article Netizens react to Selena Gomez’s new wax statue at Madame Tussauds: ‘Finally an accurate one’ x 00:00

Hollywood actor-singer Selena Gomez got a new wax statute by Madame Tussauds, unveiled at The New York City Wax Museum. They wrote on Instagram, “What a ‘Rare Beauty’ she is indeed.” The clip shows Selena in a black and white-checkered two-piece outfit which she previously wore in Paris while promoting her makeup and skincare brand Rare Beauty at Sephora.

Internet reacts to Selena Gomez’s wax statute

Netizens and fans of Selena took to social media and shared their take on the statute which looked very much like her. It was surprising to see the effort put in given how some of the wax figures look nothing like their muses. One user wrote, This one is actually realistic, love it.”

“Why are some of them so scarily spot on and then others are absolutely horrific. Nothing in between,” added another.

One user commented, “Damn finally an accurate one.. they ate with this one ngl.”

“Stunning! The detail on Selena's wax figure is incredible,” added another user.

Selena Gomez’s upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Selena has a busy year ahead. She has Emilia Perez, a Cannes-winning musical drama directed by Jacques Audiard, which could also be one of the major Oscar contenders. It also stars Zoe Saldana and Karla Sofia Gascon. The film tells the story of four women in Mexico, each on a journey to find happiness. The central character, Emilia, a feared cartel leader played by Gascon, enlists the help of Rita (Saldana), an underappreciated lawyer, to fake her own death. This allows Emilia to live authentically as her true self and undergo gender reassignment surgery.

Selena has also been nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in 'Only Murders in the Building'. The hit series is set to dazzle audiences with its fourth season, which promises to be the show's "starriest season yet." The end of the third season left fans reeling from the death of Charles Haden-Savage's friend and former stunt double, Sazz (Jane Lynch). In the new season, the beloved characters will grapple with their grief while embarking on a high-profile trip to Hollywood. The plot thickens as a film studio begins adapting their podcast into a movie, leading to a whirlwind of new mysteries and celebrity encounters.

And finally, Selena has reunited with David Henrie for 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' the highly anticipated sequel series to the beloved show 'Wizards of Waverly Place'.

(With inputs from ANI)