Selena Gomez, who underwent a kidney transplant in September 2017 due to complications from lupus has earlier shared that her condition causes "weight fluctuations"

Selena Gomez Pic/X

Listen to this article Selena Gomez deletes Instagram post in racy outfit after being trolled, fans lend support x 00:00

Singer and actor Selena Gomez who has documented the physical changes she has endured over the years due to complications from lupus, recently shared a couple of racy pictures in a black strapless bra on Instagram. However, after facing incessant trolling, she deleted it. Fans rushed to support the songstress and slammed those who made nasty comments on Selena.

One user wrote on X, "Selena Gomez is fighting for her life because she has an autoimmune disease called systemic lupus erythematous. making fun of her weight when you know damn well that she has a disease is disgusting."

ADVERTISEMENT

selena gomez is fighting for her life because she has an autoimmune disease called systemic lupus erythematous. making fun of her weight when you know damn well that she has a disease is disgusting. pic.twitter.com/nVAu8HLNY4 — ℜ (@selenafortune) March 24, 2024

“Selena Gomez looks more beautiful than ever before,” added another.

Selena Gomez looks more beautiful than ever before. pic.twitter.com/JJ3iu5Kxxh — The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) March 24, 2024

Another user wrote, “Selena Gomez is the realest celebrity out there that doesn't edit her photos so much and post it as it is and made many other women feel comfortable in their own skin.”

selena gomez is the realest celebrity out there that doesn't edit her photos so much and post it as it is and made many other women feel comfortable in their own skin. pic.twitter.com/hknhTrjdCo — سھیل احمد یوسفزئی (@ShibraPk121) March 24, 2024

In April 2022, Selena called out body shamers who criticised her look and said in her TikTok stories, "Honestly, I don't care about my weight because people bitch about it anyway."

Gomez, who underwent a kidney transplant in September 2017 due to complications from lupus has earlier shared that her condition causes "weight fluctuations" that used to bother her.

"I have lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of health issues, and for me, that's when I started noticing more of the body image stuff," she said in an interview with friend Raquelle Stevens on her video podcast Giving Back Generation in November 2019.

The 'Lose You to Love Me' singer said that the "combination" of her lupus and the medication she needs alters her weight.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Selena will reprise her role of Mabel Mora in 'Only Murders in the Building 4'. It also stars Martin Short, Steve Martin, Meryl Streep, Molly Shannon, and Eva Longoria. Season four of the hit comedy show will pick up where the previous installment ended, with the murder of Charles' (Martin) longtime double Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), who was shot in the final moments of the season three finale.

(With inputs from ANI)