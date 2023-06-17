Alex Williams (33) and Marny Kennedy (29) star as Warne and his wife in the upcoming two-part miniseries

Pics/IANS, Netflix

Listen to this article Shane Warne miniseries actors injured while filming sex scene x 00:00

Shooting for the miniseries, titled Warnie, based on legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne, has come to a halt after the actors, who play the late cricketer and wife Simone Callahan, were rushed to a hospital when a steamy scene they were acting in went wrong.

Alex Williams (33) and Marny Kennedy (29) star as Warne and his wife in the upcoming two-part miniseries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kennedy in an interview said that she and co-star Williams sustained injuries while filming the scene. “We were going down a corridor and were meant to push into the bedroom and land on the bed, but we both completely missed the bed and sustained a broken wrist, while my co-star cracked the back of his head open. We ended up sitting in the emergency room together, he with a bandage around his head and me with my wrist strapped.”

The hospital they were taken to was reportedly “for the elderly”, so the two, dressed in their costumes looked out of place. “It was just Alex and I with our bleached hair, fully still in the wardrobe, sitting there surrounded by elderly residents,” she recalled.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever