Sharon the villain

Updated on: 24 July,2024 07:14 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
Agencies

Nobody 2 is being directed by Indonesian filmmaker Timo Tjahjanto, best known for his horror and action fare such as May the Devil Take You (2018) and segments of the V/H/S (2021) instalments. The screenplay is by Derek Kolstad, Aaron Rabin, Odenkirk and Umair Aleem.

Sharon Stone

Sharon Stone will soon be seen in an action avatar. The actor and philanthropy icon has joined Bob Odenkirk in Nobody 2, Universal’s sequel to the 2021 surprise hit. Odenkirk returns as the mild-mannered family man, who is secretly a former government assassin. While plot details are being kept under wraps, it is now known that Stone will be the film’s chief villain. 


Stone, who broke out with  the erotic thriller Basic Instinct (1992), earned an Oscar nomination for her work opposite Robert de Niro and Joe Pesci in Casino (1995). 
In the recent times, she has been focusing more on television, appearing on Ryan Murphy’s Ratched at Netflix and Paolo Sorentino’s The New Pope (2020) at HBO. 


