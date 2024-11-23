Videos of Shawn Mendes singing and playing the instrument have gone viral, particularly grabbing the attention of desi fans labelling him “Shawnu Nigam” and “Kumar Shawnu”

Shawn Mendes playing the harmonium Pic/X

Singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes, who is known to deliver electrifying performances on stage with his guitar and piano, stunned the audience when he pulled out a harmonium. Videos of Shawn singing and playing the instrument have gone viral, particularly grabbing the attention of desi fans labelling him “Shawnu Nigam” and “Kumar Shawnu” after legendary singers Sonu Nigam and Kumar Sanu. Watch the video below.

shawn with a harmonium??? desi king??? pic.twitter.com/9VAeFTbWEq — so ☆ (@zummerfeeling) November 19, 2024

Netizens react to Shawn Mendes playing the harmonium

One user wrote, “Ustaad Shawn Ali Khan with his harmonium??”, while another added, “Shawn in his nusrat phase fr.”

Another user commented, “I thought abhi “Maula mere maula mere” ka chorus shuru hoga.”

“Mosquitoes at 3 am I'm sorry it's too funny,” wrote one user.

A couple of netizens explained that the harmonium was originally a French instrument that was brought to India.

Shawn Mendes to headline Lollapalooza 2025 in Mumbai

Lollapalooza India organizers announced the line-up of the 2025 edition in September. It will take place in Mumbai from March 8-9, 2025. Shawn Mendes, known for his captivating performances and chart-topping hits like 'In My Blood', 'Treat You Better', and new single 'Why Why Why', returns to the live stage after more than two years.

The third edition of the two-day festival will showcase an impressive lineup of renowned global artists, some sure to fulfill bucket list dreams alongside brilliant indie and popular Indian performers. The festival has become a showcase for live music, featuring an array of global and local artists across genres like pop, rock, hip-hop, EDM, and techno.

Lollapalooza 2025 line-up in Mumbai

Besides Shawn, American punk rock band Green Day will be making a historic India debut. Green Day's relevance persists through their enduring anthems - like 'American Idiot', 'Boulevard of Broken Dreams' and 'Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)', that continue to ignite passion and inspire, proving that their music is as timeless as it is powerful.

Former member of the boy band One Direction, Louis Tomlinson, makes his highly anticipated India debut, which will have fans belting out every lyric, while Glass Animals, known for their hit single, 'Heat Waves', brings their hypnotic, genre-blurring sound to the stage. EDM powerhouse Zedd and the unstoppable John Summit.

Indian rapper Hanumankind recently shot to international fame with his superhit English song Big Dawgs bringing raw energy and thought-provoking lyrics to the event.

Other artists in the line-up include Louis Tomlinson, Raftaar, Dot., among others.