Lollapalooza India 2025: Green Day, Shawn Mendes, Louis Tomlinson, Glass Animals to perform in Mumbai

Set to take place on March 8 - 9 in 2025, the music festival will see EDM powerhouse Zedd and the unstoppable John Summit will be dropping beats, along with Nothing But Thieves performing rock

Apart from the iconic Green Day, Lollapalooza India 2025 will see the likes of Shawn Mendez take to the stage. Photo Courtesy: File pic

Lollapalooza India 2025 has announced their line-up and and it’s everything a music lover’s dreams are made of! Brace yourselves for an electrifying mix of legendary icons, global superstars and emerging artists that will light up the stage with performances spanning genres, sounds and moods. If you’ve ever had a bucket list of artists to see live, this is the festival that’s going to make it happen.

Mark your calendars for March 8 - 9 in 2025, as Lollapalooza India returns to Mumbai transforming it into a musical marvel with four stages pulsing with energy and over 20 hours of non-stop live performances. Following the massive success of its first two editions, the largest multi-genre music festival is now gearing up for an even more exciting weekend at its transcendent third edition that will carry forward the legacy of the most diverse music festival to enter India and the Asian sub-continent.

BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination is spearheading Lollapalooza India as the promoter and co-producer for the festival’s Indian edition along with global producers, Perry Farrell and C3 Presents.



Leading the pack is punk-rock titan Green Day, one of the world’s best-selling bands of all time, making a historic India debut. With more than 75 million records sold worldwide and 10 billion cumulative audio/visual streams, Green Day's relevance persists through their enduring anthems - like ‘American Idiot’, ‘Boulevard of Broken Dreams’ and ‘Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)’, that continue to ignite passion and inspire, proving that their music is as timeless as it is powerful. GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum singer/songwriter, Shawn Mendes, known for his captivating performances and chart-topping hits like ‘In My Blood’, ‘Treat You Better’ and new single ‘Why Why Why’, returns to the live stage after more than two years. Whether you're moshing to Green Day’s raw energy or singing along to Mendes' soaring melodies, these headliners alone guarantee an unforgettable weekend.

Staying true to the core essence of Lollapalooza, joining Green Day and Shawn Mendes is a lineup that’s as diverse as it gets. Former member of the boy band One Direction, Louis Tomlinson makes his highly anticipated India debut, which will have fans belting out every lyric, while Glass Animals, known for their hit single, ‘Heat Waves’, brings their hypnotic, genre-blurring sound to the stage. EDM powerhouse Zedd and the unstoppable John Summit will be dropping beats that will have you dancing your hearts out. And for those who live for rock, Nothing But Thieves are ready to blow the roof off with their magnetic anthems.

Hip-hop heads will be vibing to Big Boi, one-half of legendary rap duo Outkast delivering a masterclass in hip-hop with his signature Southern style, while India’s rising rap star Hanumankind whose recent record-breaker ‘Big Dawgs’ went viral topping multiple global music charts, brings raw energy and thought-provoking lyrics that are guaranteed to get the crowd hyped.

The eclectic sounds of Cory Wong, an American guitar virtuoso known for his infectious funk and jazz-infused style, the ethereal vibes of Aurora and the high-energy beats of Alok, a Brazilian electronic music powerhouse, will ensure there’s something for everyone. Plus, India’s very own Raftaar x Kr$na will light up the stage with a home-grown twist on rap that’s bound to shake the ground.

The excitement doesn’t stop there. Discover emerging talents like Dot., wave to earth, a South Korean indie band blending rock and jazz and Isabel LaRosa, a Cuban-American pop artist setting the groove. Legendary sitarist Niladri Kumar will take you on a sonic journey unlike any other. Add in the soulful tunes of Lisa Mishra, the unmistakable voice of Raman Negi and the genre-bending artistry of Dhanji and you have a lineup that will leave a lasting mark on your heart.

Lollapalooza India 2025 also shines a spotlight on new and cutting-edge acts like Sahil Vasudeva, Anushka and indie darlings LULLANAS, ensuring a showcase of raw, fresh talent that will keep you hooked from the first note to the last. With Sid Vashi, Raghav Meattle, Sudan, Tawliinder and experimental producer Spryk also joining the diverse roster, this year’s festival is truly one for the books!

From Rock to Rap, Electronic to Indie and everything in between, this lineup caters to every taste. Whether you’re here for the headliners, hunting for new sounds, or just want to be part of the unmatched vibe that only Lollapalooza India can deliver, this year’s festival promises to be the ultimate heaven for music lovers.

Get ready, India, because come March 2025, this is the place to be! Early Bird tickets flew off the shelves, with GA and Lolla Comfort passes selling out in a record-breaking 7 hours. In response to the overwhelming demand, the festival rolled out the next phase of tickets which also sold out. General on-sale of tickets (phase-wise) for the third edition of the star-studded Lollapalooza India 2025 are NOW LIVE on lollaindia.com. Grab your tickets early for the hottest, most diverse music festival of the year! With an explosion of music, art installations and culinary delights at the Lolla Food Park, there’s a ton of experiences for all to revel in.

In addition to introducing the brand-new Lolla Comfort by RuPay ticket category, Lollapalooza India 2025 unveils its ultimate premier experience, Lolla Platinum. This exclusive offering includes viewing decks, dedicated areas for food & beverage and merchandise purchases, shade, seating and enhanced entry privileges, ensuring a top-tier festival experience.

Over two electrifying editions, Lollapalooza India has brought together tens of thousands of fans with its high-octane performances, ground-breaking international standard production, delectable food and memorable merch and immersive experiences.

H&M, the world-renowned fashion retailer joins the extravaganza this year, with global and home-grown brands like Budweiser 0.0 Non-Alcoholic Beer, Johnnie Walker Refreshing Mixer Non-Alcoholic and RuPay returning for the third year in a row, along with Maharashtra Tourism to support Lollapalooza India 2025.