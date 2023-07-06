The director's film was released in the United Kingdom, the United States, and India and received a tremendous response globally

Picture Courtesy/Shekhar Kapur's Instagram account

Listen to this article Shekhar Kapur wins Best Director award for 'What's Love Got To Do With It?' at British National Awards x 00:00

Ace filmmaker Shekhar Kapur received the award for 'What's Love Got To Do With It' at the British National Awards.

Shekhar Kapur shared a post on his Instagram and wrote, "Thank you @nationalfilmawards for this very unexpected honour. But this award really belongs to 'Team What's Love.' For a director is merely a sum total of his/her team."

The British National Awards were held earlier this week, and the film won four awards out of the nine categories in which it was nominated: best director, best British film, best screenplay, and best-supporting actor.

The film's screenplay has been written by Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith. Actor Emma is also a part of the movie.

Actor Shabana has acted alongside British actor Lily James and Pakistani actor Sajal Aly in this movie. Last year, the film premiered at the prestigious Toronto film festival, where the film received two standing ovations. Shabana, Lily and Sajal attended the premiere and enthralled the audience.

Kapur is known for his outstanding films like 'Bandit Queen', a British biographical drama 'Elizabeth' for which he was nominated for best director at the BAFTAs and Golden Globes, and its sequel 'Elizabeth: The Golden Age' (2007), which won Cate Blanchett her first acting Oscar.

The filmmaker is currently planning a sequel to his directorial debut 'Masoom'. The film is titled as 'Masoom... The New Generation.'

Apart from that, he also directed one of Heath Ledger's last films, the 2002 epic 'The Four Feathers.'

