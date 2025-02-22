Breaking News
Mumbai: How cops nabbed music composer Pritam robber in 8 days before he burned all the cash
Mumbai: A leaky pipeline puzzle in Kurla
Navi Mumbai: Std X boy killed in hit-and-run at Turbhe Naka
New India Co-operative Bank scam: Former bank CEO arrested
Policy to renew lease of South Mumbai maidans coming soon
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Sherlock Holmes actor Mark Strong visits Jaipur for first time see pics

Sherlock Holmes actor Mark Strong visits Jaipur for first time, see pics

Updated on: 22 February,2025 07:34 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Top

The actor, best known for Sherlock Holmes, took to his Instagram account to share a series of photos from several famous places he visited in the Pink City, including Hawa Mahal and Sabzi Market

Sherlock Holmes actor Mark Strong visits Jaipur for first time, see pics

Picture Courtesy/Mark Strong's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Sherlock Holmes actor Mark Strong visits Jaipur for first time, see pics
x
00:00

British actor Mark Strong, who is currently in India for the first time, treated fans to pictures from his trip to Rajasthan's Jaipur.


The actor, best known for Sherlock Holmes, took to his Instagram account to share a series of photos from several famous places he visited in the Pink City, including Hawa Mahal and Sabzi Market. Strong looked dapper in the pictures as he opted for a white shirt, which he paired with dark denim jeans.


Along with the pictures, the actor added a caption that read, "Enjoying Jaipur in Rajasthan. Amazing place and wonderful people! #india #indiapictures #travel."


His Dune: Prophecy co-star, Tabu, welcomed him in the comments, saying, "Welcome to India."

Take a look

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mark Strong (@mrmarkstrong)

On the work front, Mark Strong will next be seen in Apple TV+'s upcoming series adaptation of Neuromancer.

As per Variety, Strong will feature alongside previously announced leads Callum Turner and Briana Middleton in the show, which is based on the William Gibson novel of the same name. It was picked up for a series at Apple in February 2024. The show follows "a damaged, top-rung super-hacker named Case (Turner) who is thrust into a web of digital espionage and high-stakes crime with his partner Molly (Middleton), a razor-girl assassin with mirrored eyes, aiming to pull a heist on a corporate dynasty with untold secrets."

Strong's recent TV credits include the shows Dune: Prophecy and The Penguin for Max and HBO, respectively. He has also starred in shows like Temple, Low Winter Sun, and Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. Strong is primarily known for his film roles, which include the Kingsman franchise, Tar, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, and 1917.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

rajasthan jaipur Instagram hollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK