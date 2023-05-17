Shiv Khandelvwal: Priyanka doesn’t try to be a diva, she is one

Having shot BTS video of Chopra’s Met Gala outing, creative director talks of the superstar’s warm nature and the frenzy around the event

The actor’s reaction on wearing the famed neckpiece

How does she do this?’ That has been the one question playing on every fan’s mind as Priyanka Chopra Jonas served one statement look after another, year on year, at the Met Gala. Guess now we have the answer. Creative director-cinematographer Shiv Khandelvwal, who was part of the five-member team that shot the behind-the-scenes video of her 2023 Met Gala appearance, gives us a peek into the fun and frenzy that went into styling her. “This was the biggest fashion moment, and I had to capture it in all its glory. But when I entered the room, I felt I should capture her energy,” begins Khandelvwal, the only Indian on the team.

Shiv Khandelvwal was the only Indian member of the shoot set up by the production, F2MAX, by Maxim Sapozhnikov.

This year, Chopra chose a black Valentino gown with a thigh-high slit. She knew just the thing to add to the dazzle — an 11.6 carat diamond Bulgari necklace, priced at a whopping Rs 204 crore.

Shiv Khandelvwal

Often, a behind-the-scenes video is not always organic since actors may put up a facade to further their public image. But Chopra is not one of them. Khandelvwal says she is as spirited in her private space as she is in front of her audience. “Priyanka knows what she wants, and is authentic. Even as she tried on her necklace, standing in front of the mirror, she was all raw and real. There was no faking it. One reason could be because her team makes her comfortable. She doesn’t try to be a diva; she is one. But at the same time, she has no tantrums. There is a lot of warmth to her.”

Having her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie added to the homely atmosphere of the New York hotel suite, where she was readying for the fashion extravaganza. Recalling a “raw” moment between the couple, he says, “As we walked downstairs, there was a frenzy [outside the hotel]. [Amid the commotion], there was a moment when Priyanka and Nick looked into each other’s eyes, as if saying, ‘Okay, ready.’ That was a raw moment between them.”

