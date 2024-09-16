Japanese series Shogun dominated the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. This is the first time ever that a non-English show has won the Primetime Emmy for Best Drama Series.

Shogun is available on Disney+ Hotstar in India (Photos: instagram.com/shogunfx)

Listen to this article Shogun bags 19 Emmys, what made this Japanese period drama the biggest winner this year? x 00:00

The historical drama television series ‘Shogun’ dominated the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards as it registered a total of 19 Emmy wins this year, according to the series' official Instagram handle. They won 14 at the Creative Arts Emmys, 5 during the main ceremony including the Best Drama Series, Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series and Directing for a Drama Series.

Japanese show Shogun dominates Emmy Awards

This marks the most for any single season of a TV series in history, and the first ever for a non-English show to win the Primetime Emmy for Best Drama Series. It defeated shows like ‘3 Body Problem’, ‘The Crown’, ‘Fallout’, ‘The Gilded Age’, ‘The Morning Show’, ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ and ‘Slow Horses’ in the Best Drama Series category.

Showrunner Justin Marks said during his acceptance speech for the best drama award, “You guys greenlit a very expensive, subtitled Japanese period piece whose central climax revolves around a poetry competition. I have no idea why you did that, but thank you for your faith in this incredible team."

What is Shogun about?

The series is based on James Clavell’s eponymous novel, and is a retelling of the Emmy-winning 1980s NBC miniseries set in 1600 feudal Japan. The series follows the collision of two men from different worlds, John Blackthorne, a risk-taking English sailor who ends up shipwrecked in Japan, a land whose unfamiliar culture will ultimately redefine him, and Lord Toranaga, a shrewd, powerful daimyo, who is at odds with his own dangerous political rivals; and Lady Mariko, a woman with invaluable skills.

It stars the legendary Japanese actor Hiroyuki Sanada as Lord Yoshii Toranaga, who is a descendant of the Minowara clan which once ruled over Japan as shoguns. Shogun was the title of the military rulers of Japan during most of the period spanning from 1185 to 1868. Nominally appointed by the Emperor, shoguns were usually the de facto rulers of the country. The institution, known in English as the shogunate, persisted for nearly 700 years, ending when Tokugawa Yoshinobu relinquished the office to Emperor Meiji in 1867 as part of the Meiji Restoration.

Where to watch Shogun in India?

The 10-episode drama series is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar in India. Shogun features an acclaimed Japanese cast, unprecedented for an American production, including Tadanobu Asano as “Kashigi Yabushige,” a notorious backstabber and close ally of Toranaga; Hiroto Kanai as “Kashigi Omi,” the young leader of the fishing village where Blackthorne’s ship was found; Takehiro Hira as “Ishido Kazunari,” a powerful bureaucrat who is Toranaga’s chief rival; Moeka Hoshi as “Usami Fuji,” a widow who must find new purpose amidst her lord’s fight; Tokuma Nishioka as “Toda Hiromatsu,” Toranaga’s trusted general and closest friend; Shinnosuke Abe as “Toda Hirokatsu” (“Buntaro”), Mariko’s jealous husband; Yuki Kura as “Yoshii Nagakado,” the brash son of Toranaga with a strong desire to prove himself; Yuka Kouri as “Kiku,” a courtesan renowned for her artistry throughout Japan; and Fumi Nikaido as “Ochiba no Kata,” the revered mother of the heir who will stop at nothing to put an end to Toranaga and his threat to her son’s power.

Is Shogun in English?

The majority of the show is in Japanese with English subtitles, but there are some characters who speak English onscreen. It's all in service of the show's incredible immersion into this world. The showrunners have ensured that the translation from Japanese to English subtitles is as accurate as possible.

How many seasons does Shogun have?

Shogun is created for television by Rachel Kondo & Justin Marks, with Marks serving as Showrunner and Executive Producer alongside Michaela Clavell, Edward L. McDonnell, Michael De Luca, and Kondo. The series is produced by FX Productions. Two more seasons of Shogun are in development.

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, were held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. Indian viewers can watch Primetime Emmys on Lionsgate Play.