Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > With love from Japan
With love, from Japan

Updated on: 19 March,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Letty Mariam Abraham | letty.abraham@mid-day.com

Takehiro Hira and Tokuma Nishioka discuss how their latest outing, Shogun is authentically Japanese

Takehiro Hira as Ishido Kazunari; (right) Tokuma Nishioka as Toda Hiromatsu

The OTT boom has broken down language barriers when it comes to picking a show to watch. While K-dramas managed to create the Korean wave, the Japanese content hasn’t exactly taken a backseat. Disney+ Hotstar’s latest outing, Shogun, is a historical drama based on James Clavell’s 1975 novel of the same name. In conversation with mid-day, actors Takehiro Hira and Tokuma Nishioka share insight on their prep and the authenticity of the 10-part series.


Shogun revolves around an English navigator who later becomes both a player and pawn in the political games in feudal Japan in the year 1600. Nishioka takes on the role of Toda ‘Iron Fist’ Hiromatsu, a trusted general and confidant to the series’ protagonist, Toranaga, played by Hiroyuki Sanada. While he hasn’t read the original book, he insists that the makers have stayed true to the novel. He said, “I heard that the script was true to the original. [The makers] had a lot of in-depth discussion on it. One of the writers had said that they had had a discussion over [which era’s] Japanese language they would use, whether it should be the modern contemporary version or the Japanese spoken [in the 1600s]. After long discussions, they decided to use the [ancient] language. I think it was a good choice.”


Takehiro Hira and Tokuma Nishioka


Hira, acclaimed for his diverse roles in Japanese cinema and television, steps into the formidable shoes of Ishido Kazunari, a pivotal figure opposing Toranaga in the council. Reflecting on his character, Hira remarks, “Ishido wants revenge. Among all the warlords across the five regions, he is the biggest adversary. He is arrogant and aggressive, both physically and mentally. I  wanted to show his aggression by building a bulky [frame]. I did a lot of weight training to bulk up my chest and shoulders.”

Nishioka and Hira claim that the charm of the series lies in its authentic picturisation. While he is not sure how viewers across the globe will receive the show, he is certain that the Japanese will be bowled over. “For Japanese viewers, Shogun will feel authentic. So far [we’ve often seen] Hollywood productions of this period set in Japan, but somehow it seems more Chinese than Japanese,” says Nishioka. He credits the makers for focusing on this aspect and adding value to the production. “Hiroyuki Sanada [actor-producer] and the entire team paid attention to make it look authentic and a high-quality Japanese samurai period piece.”

Disney Plus Hotstar Web Series Web Series News Entertainment News Entertainment News Update
