Breaking News
"We used to sell drugs, not anymore"; say suspects during police parade
MSRTC workers call off their strike after CM Shinde's assurance on pay hike
Ten die, crops destroyed in rain-hit Marathwada region
No tussle among MVA allies over CM post: Aaditya Thackeray
CBI books Anil Deshmukh for trying to 'frame' BJP leaders
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Singer Elton John reveals partial blindness due to severe eye infection

Singer Elton John reveals partial blindness due to severe eye infection

Updated on: 04 September,2024 10:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Elton John, who has been largely out of the public eye during the summer, explained that the infection, which began earlier this year, has significantly impacted his vision

Singer Elton John reveals partial blindness due to severe eye infection

Elton John Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Singer Elton John reveals partial blindness due to severe eye infection
x
00:00

Elton John has disclosed that he is grappling with partial blindness as a result of a severe eye infection, describing the recovery as "an extremely slow process."


In a heartfelt update shared via Instagram, the Grammy award-winning musician detailed his ongoing health battle.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn)


John, who has been largely out of the public eye during the summer, explained that the infection, which began earlier this year, has significantly impacted his vision.

"Over the summer, I've been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye," he stated. He further expressed that although he is in the process of healing, "it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye."

In his message, John conveyed deep gratitude to the healthcare professionals and his family for their unwavering support during his recovery. "I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks," he wrote.

John has been recuperating quietly at home and remains optimistic about his recovery.

"I'm feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far," he added.

The news prompted a wave of supportive messages from fellow celebrities and friends.

Fashion icon Donatella Versace expressed her sentiments, saying, "Sending you so much love Elton! Feel better soon. Love you."

Meanwhile, singer Natalie Imbruglia shared, "Sending love and healing energy your way!"

Other stars, including Billy Porter and Hannah Waddingham, also sent their well-wishes to the 'Your Song' star.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

elton john hollywood news Hollywood Buzz entertaintment Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK