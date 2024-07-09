Breaking News
Updated on: 09 July,2024 11:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Singer Elton John came to a shoe store with his two sons and a bodyguard looking for a restroom and peed in a bottle after being unable to find one.

Elton John Pic/Instagram

Elton John accused of peeing in plastic bottle at a shoe store, asking security to clean it up
Legendary singer Elton John has been accused of peeing in a plastic bottle while shopping for sneakers at a shoe store in France. Ryan Sukkar, owner of Sugarkikz in Nice told TMZ that Elton came to his store with his two sons and a bodyguard looking for a restroom. However, upon finding none to relieve, he asked for a bottle from his security, stepped a little away from other shoppers, and began peeing in the bottle. 


His poor aim got some on the floor, and Elton asked the security to clean up the mess with a towel. The shocked and frustrated shop owner had no idea who the person was taking a leak in the middle of his store. When he confronted the singer, the reply he received was, "I'm Elton John." 


Elton proceeded to buy sneakers for his sons, took a picture in the store, and even shook hands with Ryan. 


Coming to his work front, Elton is set to delight fans with a new album. It was confirmed in May by his longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin. "Elton and I have an album coming out very soon, but I daren't say anything about it because I'm under strict orders to keep schtum," revealed Taupin, the prolific lyricist behind many of John's greatest hits. With excitement palpable in the air, Taupin assured listeners that the album is "all done and recorded." He expressed confidence in the project's contemporary flair, suggesting it would surprise and excite audiences while aiming for success.

While there is still a confirmation pending from John's official team, fans are eagerly anticipating the release of this new album, poised to witness yet another chapter in the illustrious careers of these two musical icons.

The 'Crocodile Rock' singer has released a total of 31 studio albums since beginning his career in the late 1960s and his latest record came in the form of 'The Lockdown Sessions' in 2021, on which he collaborated with Miley Cyrus, Stevie Wonder, Nicki Minaj and Brandi Carlile.

That same year, he teamed up with Dua Lipa on 'Cold Heart' and wrapped up the year by joining Ed Sheeran for the festive track 'Merry Christmas' before collaborating with Britney Spears on 'Hold Me Closer' in 2022.

(With inputs from Agencies)

 

 

