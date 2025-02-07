"I'm Rihanna and I play Smurfette in the new Smurfs movie and I can't wait for you all to see it this summer." said Rihanna

Rihanna. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Singer Rihanna is the voice of Smurfette' in 'Smurfs' movie x 00:00

Singer-actress Rihanna introduced the trailer of musical animated film Smurfs on Thursday. The singer has given her voice to the lead character 'Smurfette' in the movie.

Produced under the banner of Paramount Pictures, the animated film is based on the characters and works of Peyo and written by Pam Brady. It is directed by Chris Miller. The film is slated to hit theaters on July 18.

As per Deadline, the plot of the film revolves around a rescue mission led by Smurfette (Rihanna) when Papa Smurf (John Goodman) was mysteriously taken by evil wizards Razamel and Gargamel.

At the beginning of the trailer, singer Rihanna introduced her character 'Smurfette' in the new 'Smurfs' movie.

In the trailer, the smurfs were seen enjoying their time in their village when a mysterious UFO takes away the 'Papa Smurf', creating a state of emergency among the other characters.

Rihanna's character 'Smurfette' then leads the battalion to the human world to resuce their father while facing numeorus evils.

Along with Rihanna the voice cast includes James Corden, Nick Offerman, JP Karliak, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Natasha Lyonne, Sandra Oh, Octavia Spencer, Nick Kroll, Hannah Waddingham, Alex Winter, Maya Erskine, Billie Lourd, Xolo Mariduena with Kurt Russell and John Goodman.

The movie is jointly produced by Jay Brown, Ty Ty Smith, Robyn Rihanna Fenty, Ryan Harris, Deadline reported.

Meanwhile, Rihanna a nine-time Grammy winner, sent fans into a frenzy after being spotted entering a recording studio in New York City recently.

The People magazine spotted the singer in the early hours of January 18. It marked a rare studio appearance for the 36-year-old artist, who has not released an album since her critically acclaimed 'Anti' in 2016.

Dressed in a floor-length tan coat with fur accents, workout attire, and carrying a Louis Vuitton handbag, Rihanna's visit reignited hopes among her fanbase, known as the Navy, regarding her long-awaited ninth studio album.

It was earlier anticipated to be dubbed 'R9'. The fans are hoping for an announcement of the same soon.

