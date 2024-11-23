Singer and Songwriter Shakira has announced the giveaway of her beloved purple Lamborghini Urus to a lucky fan. This comes after her breakup from Gerard Pique

Singer-songwriter Shakira has made a commitment, and won’t lie about it. The singer recently announced that she would be giving away her customised purple car.

The car, a Lamborghini Urus, holds deep significance for the singer, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The singer is giving away her sporty ride to a fan in celebration of her latest single ‘Soltera’ (Spanish for single). The contest, which is in partnership with Univision, is also a gesture of gratitude from the Colombian star, 47, after the overwhelming love and support she's received.

Shakira said in a press release, “This car was a gift to myself as I began my single life, but I realised that what truly matters is human connection”.

As per ‘People’, she referred to her split from ex Gerard Pique. The ‘Hips Don't Lie’ singer added, “The car, the clothes, the material things — they don’t transform us. It’s the people we love and the connections we build that truly make a difference”.

To enter the contest, fans will need to upload a dance to ‘Soltera’ on Instagram and TikTok with the hashtag #ElCarroDeShakira by November 29. Shakira will then select five finalists and the public will vote for the winner on December 5.

The winner will be announced on December 6 on Despierta America. To enter, the fan must be at least 18 years of age.

Shakira released ‘Soltera’ in September this year, and the track has already climbed to the Global Top 50 on Spotify.

Meanwhile, her album ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’ (Women Don't Cry Anymore) recently earned a Grammy nomination for best latin pop album. In October, the singer-songwriter, who is kicking off her world tour in May 2025, reflected on the impact her seventh studio album had on her healing journey in a cover story interview with GQ Spain.

She said, "For many months after my separation I had been silent, trying to begin my mourning, but I couldn't really begin to grieve until I started writing music”.

