Global popstar Shakira, who never disappoints her fans when it comes to giving an electrifying performance on stage was sadly let down by a bunch of perverts who filmed under her dress as she captivated everyone with her moves at a nightclub in Miami. A video of the incident has gone viral where the shameful act took place. Netizens are enraged over the same and have strongly commended the distasteful act.

Shakira leaves the stage after people were filming under her dress whilst she was dancing to her new single. People are GROSS. pic.twitter.com/AxlBw6yFZL — FEIM (@FeimM_) September 15, 2024

Shakira walks off stage after fans film under her dress

Shakira was at the nightclub LIV Miami in Florida to promote her new song Soltera. She took over the narrow stage in a sequin dress, flaunting her moves with the audience cheering for her. She soon noticed that certain fans were filming under her dress. She asked them not to and insisted they film her face and not down there. However, after it didn’t stop despite the warning, she simply walked off.

Netizens react to the incident

As the video went viral on social media platforms, netizens were enraged and condemned the act. One user wrote, “Shakira leaves the stage after people were filming under her dress whilst she was dancing to her new single. People are GROSS.”

“That's truly disappointing behavior. Artists deserve respect and privacy, both on and off stage. It's crucial to ensure a safe environment for everyone,” added another.

Another user commented, “The amount of men in the comments saying they don’t see the problem with filming under her dress or that she deserved it is really upsetting.”

“Genuinely so sad. Look how uncomfortable she looks. Why can’t women just exist without having to worry about creepy people like this,” wrote one user.

Shakira to kick-off world tour in November

The 'Hips Don't Lie' hitmaker announced in April that her 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour,' is set to kick off in November. Shakira made a grand comeback after a long hiatus of seven years. Her debut album 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran' (Women Don't Cry Anymore) was released in March. The new album consists of 16 tracks, eight new songs, and a remix, including seven previously released singles: 'Music Sessions Vol. 53' with Bizarrap; 'TQG' with Karol G; 'Te Felicito' with Rauw Alejandro; 'Copa Vacia' with Manuel Turizo, and more. Her last album 'El Dorado,' arrived in 2017 and featured collaborations with Maluma, Nicky Jam, Prince Royce, Carlos Vives, and more.