'SNL' takes a break, returns on Dec 3 with 'Nope' star Keke Palmer as host

Updated on: 14 November,2022 11:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Nope star Keke Palmer will host the next episode of Saturday Night Live with singer SZA as musical guest

Nope star Keke Palmer will host the next episode of Saturday Night Live with singer SZA as musical guest. SNL' is taking a couple of weeks off after the recent episode with host Dave Chappelle and will return on December 3 with the pair, reports Deadline'.


Palmer also hosts the NBC game show Password'. Pop star SZA, who appeared on the Black Panther' soundtrack, recently released her new single Shirt' and teased a new project titled PSA'. According to Deadline, the NBC show launched its 48th season on October 1 and aired three consecutive episodes through October 15, before taking a week off and running through another three consecutive episodes.


The news came during its sixth episode -- the first since the midterm elections -- hosted by Chappelle. It echoes a similar pattern to last season, which launched with four consecutive episodes, a week off before three more episodes, before taking two weeks off before returning on December 11 for two final shows of the year.

