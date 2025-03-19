Rachel Zegler credited Ariana Grande and other women in Hollywood for offering their support as she prepares for Snow White to hit theatres

Rachel Zegler and Ariana Grande. Pics/AFP

Zegler shared that Grande is among those who have lent their support to her in recent weeks. "She reached out to me -- kind of apropos of nothing -- and was like, 'If you need anything, I am here,' " said Zegler, adding, "She is so deeply kind. She has gone through so much in the public eye, and I have always really, really admired her courage in the face of all of that, " reported People.

Apart from Grande, Zegler described The Good Place's Jameela Jamil as "like a big sister to me" while discussing her experiences working in Hollywood and the racist fan response that ensued after Disney cast a Latina woman to play the fairy tale's title character, as per the outlet.

Zegler also mentioned Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu, with whom she costarred in 2023's Shazam! Fury of the Gods--

Zegler, who shares the screen with Gal Gadot in Disney's live-action adaptation of its animated 1937 classic, also spoke against the idea that women in Hollywood and entertainment should feel competitive against each other.

"All I'm ever really looking for in this business is a sister, and they're not always easy to find," Zegler said. "We're often told that other women have to be your competition, and I don't subscribe to that," reported People.

The actress added that she believes in "championing your friends and championing your coworkers, whether you're close with them or not."

"So the second that there's any intimidation or competition just put on 'Girl, so confusing' by Charli XCX and talk it out," she said. "I've come to know that in the last couple of years, in search of female friendship in the industry, there is room for all of us no matter what anybody else will have you think."

'Snow White' also stars Andrew Burnao, Ansu Kabia, Patrick Page, Andrew Barth Feldman, Tituss Burgess, Martin Klebba, Jason Kravits, George Salazar, Jeremy Swift and Andy Grotelueschen. The movie is in theatres on March 21, reported People.

