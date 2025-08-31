Breaking News
Maratha quota protest: Morcha gets unruly, cops escort women to safety
Maratha quota protest enters Day 3; may intensify after Ganeshotsav
Mumbai local train updates: Central Railway cancels mega block, adds night trains for Ganeshotsav devotees
Mumbai: Ray of hope as Chira Bazar residents assured of homes in 3-4 days
Virar building collapse: Four more arrested in ongoing probe
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner parts ways with Peregrine Pearson again

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner parts ways with Peregrine Pearson again

Updated on: 31 August,2025 08:52 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

Top

Sophie Turner has reportedly parted ways with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, just months after the two rekindled their romance. The Game of Thrones star has now been spotted on the exclusive dating app Raya

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner parts ways with Peregrine Pearson again

Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson

Listen to this article
Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner parts ways with Peregrine Pearson again
x
00:00

The Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner’s love life has hit rock bottom again. The actress is said to have split from Peregrine Pearson. Just months after the 29-year-old actress and the 30-year-old British aristocrat rekindled their romance, they are believed to have called it quits once again, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner’s love life has hit rock bottom again. The actress is said to have split from Peregrine Pearson. Just months after the 29-year-old actress and the 30-year-old British aristocrat rekindled their romance, they are believed to have called it quits once again, reports ‘Female First UK’.

As per a report by The Sun newspaper, Sophie, who has two children with former husband Joe Jonas, has been spotted on exclusive dating app Raya, where she lists her interests as “music, pasta, movies, family, sun, friends”. Sophie and Peregrine were first linked in 2023 and have not been seen together publicly since Glastonbury Festival in June.



As per ‘Female First UK’, Sophie rose to prominence with Game of Thrones between 2011 and 2019, earning an Emmy nomination for her portrayal of Sansa Stark. Sophie has since starred in projects including ‘The Thirteenth Tale’, ‘Barely Lethal’, the X-Men films ‘Apocalypse’ and ‘Dark Phoenix’, the Quibi survival drama ‘Survive’, the HBO Max true-crime series ‘The Staircase’, as well as 2023’s ITV drama ‘Joan’.


She recently reunited with her GOT co-star Kit Harington, who played her character’s sibling Jon Snow, to star as romantic leads in upcoming gothic horror film ‘The Dreadful’. However, she admitted the idea of kissing each other was “vile” to both of them.

She told chat show host Seth Meyers, “I sent the script to Kit and he kind of sent me a message back going like, ‘Yeah, I’d love to, but this is going to be really f****** weird, Soph’. And I was like, ‘What is he talking about?’ Then I was reading (the script) and it’s like, ‘Kiss, kiss, sex, kiss, sex’. And then I’m like, ‘Oh, shoot, that’s my brother’”. Despite the hesitation, the pair went ahead with filming.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

game of thrones Sophie Turner hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK