Breaking News
Mumbai Customs seize weed worth Rs 19.65 crores at airport, 4 held
IndiGo's Surat-Dubai flight to diverted to Ahmedabad after technical glitch
Ganesh festival: Girgaoncha Raja creates history with 851 kg besan modak
Maratha quota: Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions in Mankhurd, Trombay
Ganesh festival 2025: Over 5,200 Lord Ganesh idols immersed in Thane till 10 pm
US proposes fixed visa terms for students, exchange visitors and foreign media
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Sophie Turner warns Harry Potter child actors of social media affect Dont go anywhere near

Sophie Turner warns Harry Potter child actors of social media affect: 'Don't go anywhere near'

Updated on: 28 August,2025 03:13 PM IST  |  Los Angeles
ANI |

Top

Referring to the new cast of the Harry Potter series, Turner mentioned that they must remain away from social media, while recalling how social media impacted her negatively in her early days

Sophie Turner warns Harry Potter child actors of social media affect: 'Don't go anywhere near'

Sophie Turner. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Sophie Turner warns Harry Potter child actors of social media affect: 'Don't go anywhere near'
x
00:00

Sophie Turner has shared her concerns for the young actors of HBO's upcoming Harry Potter TV series. Turner, who joined 'Game of Thrones' at 14, has voiced her thoughts about the child actors roped in for the roles of Harry, Hermione, and Ron.

Sophie Turner has shared her concerns for the young actors of HBO's upcoming Harry Potter TV series. Turner, who joined 'Game of Thrones' at 14, has voiced her thoughts about the child actors roped in for the roles of Harry, Hermione, and Ron.

The actor spoke about the negative impact that social media had on her in the early days.



"I think social media was just really becoming a big thing after I started on Game of Thrones, so I got a couple of years of peace and quiet and then I had to adjust. It had such a profound impact on my mental health, like more than I could tell you. It almost destroyed me on numerous occasions," she said, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.


Referring to the new cast of the Harry Potter series, Turner stated that they must remain away from social media.

"I look at the kids who are about to be in the new 'Harry Potter' and I just want to give them a hug and say, 'Look, it's going to be okay but don't go anywhere near social media," she said.

Highlighting the importance of having a "grounding" over the newfound fame, she suggested that the kids must be at home and spend more time with their friends and family.

HBO started its search for the 'Harry Potter' cast with the audition of 32,000 children with an open casting call. It has already finalised the lead actors along with the cast for other significant characters.

Among the newcomers are Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout, who will be seen as the young Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ronald Weasley, respectively. The young cast also features Lox Pratt (Draco Malfoy), Rory Wilmot (Neville Longbottom), Amos Kitson (Dudley Dursley), Alessia Leoni (Parvati Patil), and Leo Earley (Seamus Finnigan), among others.

The shooting for the series has been begun and it is expected to debut in 2027.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Sophie Turner harry potter game of thrones Web Series News Entertainment News

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK