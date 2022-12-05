Sound check for Jason Derulo's new single

A snap review of new music

Jason Derulo

In releasing Never let you go close on the heels of the upcoming party season, Jason Derulo and SHOUSE have upped the chances of raking in the moolah from their latest dance track. The song checks all the boxes essential for the making of a commercial party number — a groovy beat, and an elaborate chorus that listeners can sing along.

Derulo’s powerful vocals shine through as he takes centre-stage — that the It girl hitmaker has only enhanced his singing skills is evident here as Derulo pulls off a truly immersive rendition.

However, for a singer with a range of songs with diverse melodies and unconventional rhythms on his resume, Derulo doesn’t particularly appease with Never let you go. Sure, you may enjoy listening to the song on more occasions than one, but the ability of this track to be consumable year-after-year is certainly questionable.

Looking at Derulo’s past offerings — Swalla, Vertigo, Ridin’ solo, and Trumpets — it is safe to say that his tracks have held promise right from the first listen. Could we say the same about this song? We’re not sure. Give it a listen and tell us Watcha say?

