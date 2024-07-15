Snap review of new music: Katy Perry’s Woman’s World track disappointing and unwarranted.
Katy Perry
Katy Perry’s new music
Worth your time: No
When you begin to believe that it’s tough to fault Katy Perry’s music, the artiste delivers Woman’s world, a track that was best suited to have been released decades ago when the importance of ensuring that women enjoyed their fundamental rights needed to be driven home. In 2024, however, this release appears rather disappointing and unwarranted.
