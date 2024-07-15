Breaking News
Heavy rain over the weekend adds 17 days of water to Mumbai’s reserves
Sena (UBT), Cong to clash over Byculla, Chandivli Assembly seats?
Mumbai: BMC launches online portal for stray dog plaints, pet cremation
Mumbai: 8-hour delay, no AC onboard, Indigo passengers lose cool
Mumbai: New criminal code raises red flags for civil liberties
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Sound check Katy Perrys new music

Sound check: Katy Perry’s new music 

Updated on: 15 July,2024 07:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Snap review of new music: Katy Perry’s Woman’s World track disappointing and unwarranted.

Sound check: Katy Perry’s new music 

Katy Perry

Listen to this article
Sound check: Katy Perry’s new music 
x
00:00

Katy Perry’s new music 
Worth your time: No


When you begin to believe that it’s tough to fault Katy Perry’s music, the artiste delivers Woman’s world, a track that was best suited to have been released decades ago when the importance of ensuring that women enjoyed their fundamental rights needed to be driven home. In 2024, however, this release appears rather disappointing and unwarranted.



"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

katy perry hollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK