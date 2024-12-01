Breaking News
Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory ahead of Mahaparinirvan Diwas
Drunk man calls Navi Mumbai Police, booked for hoax bomb blast threat
Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan seeks 100 per cent VVPAT verification
FIR registered after false claims made on social media about EVM tampering: EC
CM to be decided by BJP; will have my support: Shinde
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Sound check Review of Ed Sheerans new song Under the Tree

Sound check: Review of Ed Sheeran's new song, Under the Tree

Updated on: 02 December,2024 07:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Under the tree, part of Richard Curtis’ upcoming holiday movie That Christmas, slated to drop on Netflix on December 4, the ballad-like number, though sonically simple, is evocative

Sound check: Review of Ed Sheeran's new song, Under the Tree

Ed Sheeran

Listen to this article
Sound check: Review of Ed Sheeran's new song, Under the Tree
x
00:00

When it comes to crafting music that tugs at heartstrings to evoke emotions of love, longing, and loss, few can match the prowess of Ed Sheeran. Ahead of the upcoming holidays, he releases a melancholic track for those who miss the presence of their loved ones during Christmas. Under the tree, part of Richard Curtis’ upcoming holiday movie That Christmas, slated to drop on Netflix on December 4, the ballad-like number, though sonically simple, is evocative.


“This song is written about a character in the film who wants to spend Christmas with his dad, but doesn’t get to. It’s a heartbreaking scene, and something so many people go through every year, being alone at Christmas,” wrote Sheeran alongside a video that combines a clip from the animated film with a live-action version featuring the singer and actress Claudia Jessie of Bridgerton fame.


On top of  my playlist


Vasuda Sharma, composer

>> Bad guy (Billie Eilish): I like the song’s effortlessness, especially that of the hook line; it’s catchy and addictive. 

>> Lights up (Harry Styles): The song’s pre-chorus section has an unpredictable change in the chords. I love that. 
 
>> Bailgaadi (Sharma And The Besharams): The track has a laid-back groove, and the lyrics are fun.

>> Tiny bit of sky (Blackstratblues): It has a lovely vibe.

>> Shaabashiyan (Mangal Mission): This songs really uplifts my spirit. I love the hook-line too.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ed sheeran christmas netflix bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK