Under the tree, part of Richard Curtis’ upcoming holiday movie That Christmas, slated to drop on Netflix on December 4, the ballad-like number, though sonically simple, is evocative

Ed Sheeran

Listen to this article Sound check: Review of Ed Sheeran's new song, Under the Tree x 00:00

When it comes to crafting music that tugs at heartstrings to evoke emotions of love, longing, and loss, few can match the prowess of Ed Sheeran. Ahead of the upcoming holidays, he releases a melancholic track for those who miss the presence of their loved ones during Christmas. Under the tree, part of Richard Curtis’ upcoming holiday movie That Christmas, slated to drop on Netflix on December 4, the ballad-like number, though sonically simple, is evocative.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This song is written about a character in the film who wants to spend Christmas with his dad, but doesn’t get to. It’s a heartbreaking scene, and something so many people go through every year, being alone at Christmas,” wrote Sheeran alongside a video that combines a clip from the animated film with a live-action version featuring the singer and actress Claudia Jessie of Bridgerton fame.

On top of my playlist

Vasuda Sharma, composer

>> Bad guy (Billie Eilish): I like the song’s effortlessness, especially that of the hook line; it’s catchy and addictive.

>> Lights up (Harry Styles): The song’s pre-chorus section has an unpredictable change in the chords. I love that.



>> Bailgaadi (Sharma And The Besharams): The track has a laid-back groove, and the lyrics are fun.

>> Tiny bit of sky (Blackstratblues): It has a lovely vibe.

>> Shaabashiyan (Mangal Mission): This songs really uplifts my spirit. I love the hook-line too.