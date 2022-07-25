Sound check: Snap review of new music

A groovy track that touches upon the familiar subjects of celebrities, fame, and celebration, all of which are frequently addressed in The Chainsmokers’s numbers, this track has an uncredited female singer take centre-stage

The Chainsmokers

The third single from the deluxe version of their latest album, So Far So Good, Time bomb may not match the musically superior Closer, or Roses, but it makes for a decent addition to your playlist.

A groovy track that touches upon the familiar subjects of celebrities, fame, and celebration, all of which are frequently addressed in The Chainsmokers’s numbers, this track has an uncredited female singer take centre-stage. The Chainsmokers haven’t disappointed with their lyricism, but this offering seems to oscillate between verses that are appealing, and those that are rather silly. Nonetheless, Time bomb has all essentials for the making of a chart-buster.

Today in music

July 25, 1983: Metallica released their debut studio album, Kill ‘Em All. The release is regarded as a ground-breaking album for thrash metal