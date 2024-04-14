Breaking News
Entertainment News > Hollywood News
Sound check: Snap review of new music

Updated on: 15 April,2024 07:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team

Chris Brown has, after all, delivered some hip-hop classics, like Forever, International love, and Sweet Caroline

Sound check: Snap review of new music

Chris Brown

For several ’90s kids who’ve grown up with an appetite for R&B music, controversial figure Chris Brown was often a staple on several playlists. Brown has, after all, delivered some hip-hop classics, like Forever, International love, and Sweet Caroline. And while his previous album, 11:11 was a successful release that even earned Brown a Grammy nomination this year, Go girlfriend from the album’s recently released deluxe edition is an offering that lacks the nuances of his hit offerings.
 
It’s a perfectly peppy number that’s worth grooving to, but its lacklustre lyrics do little to contribute to the listening experience as a whole. Brown arguably delivers one of the weakest songs from the collection with this offering, however, the 13-track collection has many notable numbers that make the album worth paying attention to. 


Today in music


April 15,2015: Digital music revenues matched physical sales for the first time, thanks to growth in the streaming market. Pharrell Williams’s Happy was the most downloaded song in 2014

chris brown Music hollywood news
