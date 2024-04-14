Sound check: Snap review of new music

Chris Brown has, after all, delivered some hip-hop classics, like Forever, International love, and Sweet Caroline

Chris Brown

For several ’90s kids who’ve grown up with an appetite for R&B music, controversial figure Chris Brown was often a staple on several playlists. Brown has, after all, delivered some hip-hop classics, like Forever, International love, and Sweet Caroline. And while his previous album, 11:11 was a successful release that even earned Brown a Grammy nomination this year, Go girlfriend from the album’s recently released deluxe edition is an offering that lacks the nuances of his hit offerings.



It’s a perfectly peppy number that’s worth grooving to, but its lacklustre lyrics do little to contribute to the listening experience as a whole. Brown arguably delivers one of the weakest songs from the collection with this offering, however, the 13-track collection has many notable numbers that make the album worth paying attention to.

Today in music

