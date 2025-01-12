With love and loss being themes that are both personal and universally relatable, the musician presents to his fans at the onset of a new year a track that can stay on their playlists for months to come

Bad Bunny puts Puerto Rican salsa on the global stage with Baile inolvidable, which chronicles the journey of a man who battles grief as he fails to forget the woman who taught him to dance. With love and loss being themes that are both personal and universally relatable, the musician presents to his fans at the onset of a new year a track that can stay on their playlists for months to come.

Even then, with a groove that may primarily find favour with dance aficionados, Bad Bunny seemingly restricts his audience for this number that sits at a little over six minutes. The theme that Bad Bunny picks for this track may seem to alienate a wide section of music listeners, yet the number briefly topped the Apple Music US Top Songs chart, even before the video was unveiled. But, would this be considered among the finer works of the Puerto Rican rapper? We’re not so sure.

