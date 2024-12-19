ED Sheeran, who was supposed to perform at the NICE ground on February 8, will now also perform on February 9, and this announcement will surely take the internet by storm

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran adds another show in Bengaluru as part of his record-breaking tour, tickets to go live on THIS date

Global music sensation Ed Sheeran has just made his Indian fans' day as he has added another show to his Bengaluru concert. This will make Bengaluru the only Indian city to host back-to-back performances of the global sensation on his record-breaking + - = ÷ x (Mathematics) Tour.

Ed Sheeran adds second Bengaluru show

Sheeran, who was supposed to perform at the NICE ground on February 8, will now also perform on February 9, and this announcement will surely take the internet by storm. Taking to his social media handle, Ed Sheeran announced the happy news of adding another show to his Bengaluru concert.

The pop sensation took to his Instagram stories and wrote, "Just added a 2nd show in Bengaluru on 9th February." He further gave information about when the tickets will go live and revealed that the tickets for his second show in Bengaluru will go live at 12 pm IST. Ed Sheeran announced his India tour after his Mumbai show got sold out, and he promised fans he would return soon to the country.

Ed Sheeran’s record-breaking + - = ÷ x (Mathematics) Tour

Delivering on the promise, the musician will embark on his most expansive tour of the country to date, beginning in Pune on January 30, followed by Hyderabad on February 2, Chennai on February 5, and Bengaluru on February 8. Sheeran will then perform in Shillong on February 12 before concluding in Delhi NCR on February 15.

In March 2024, Ed came to India and performed in Mumbai for the final leg of his + - = ÷ x (Mathematics) Tour, as part of his Asia and Europe Tour 2024. During his India visit, Ed Sheeran also met superstar Shah Rukh Khan and actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The pictures and videos from both meetings went viral in no time.

More about ED Sheeran’s India tour

Sheeran will perform in his purest form—just him, his guitar, and a Loopstation. The setlist will include chart-topping hits from his decade-spanning career, such as ‘Shape of You,’ ‘Thinking Out Loud,’ ‘Perfect,’ ‘Shivers,’ and ‘Castle on the Hill,’ alongside tracks from his latest album.

BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment platform, is the official and exclusive ticketing partner for Ed Sheeran’s India tour. Fans are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets only through authorized platforms to avoid exploitation via unofficial secondary ticketing sites.