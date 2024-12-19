Sameer Wankhede, who led the case against Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in an alleged drug racket, called it "the smallest" of his career

Sameer Wankhede talks about Shah Rukh Khan's son

Listen to this article Sameer Wankhede reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's famous 'baap beta' dialogue in Jawan: 'Sound extremely cheap and third-rated' x 00:00

Sameer Wankhede, who headed the case involving the detention of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the alleged drug racket, has commented on the dialogue from the movie Jawan, which many believed was a dig at him. While discussing the high-profile incident, he referred to it as "the smallest case" of his career.

During a podcast appearance on YouTuber Gaurav Thakur's channel, Wankhede was asked about the case, which was described as "the elephant in the room." Reacting to the question, he stated, "I don’t agree that it is the ‘elephant in the room’; I would rather think of it as one of the smallest cases of my career—a microorganism in the room."

Sameer Wankhede on the Aryan Khan's case

He further added that he does not want to give the case much importance, saying, "I don’t want to waste my time talking about it. The matter is currently in court, and I don’t want to comment on it. I just want to say, neither am I scared of anything, nor am I hiding anything. The only reason I avoid talking about it is because I have given an affidavit in court that I will not speak about the case. There is a lot to share and talk about, but there is a code of conduct, due to which I can’t discuss. Once the court passes its verdict, I will surely speak about it in detail."

Sameer Wankhede on the leaked chats and baap bete dialogue

It was in 2022 when Aryan was released and got cleared of all charges due to insufficient evidence and later next in Shah Rukh Khan came with a film named 'Jawan. In the film Shah Rukh Khan's character had a dialogue which was “Bete ko hath lagane se pehle, baap se baat kar”. This created quite a buzz as many suspected that Shah Rukh took a dig at Wankhede, who had submitted an affidavit in court detailing purported chats with Shah Rukh

When asked about the dialogue, Wankhede said, "I don’t want to take names and make them famous. As far as the leaked chats are concerned, I will repeat myself: I am not allowed to comment on it. Whatever dialogue is seemingly used against me... with the words ‘baap’ and ‘beta,’ they sound extremely cheap and third-rated. We don’t use such words in a cultured society. These are simply roadside dialogues. I don’t expect myself to give importance to such things and react."

About Aryan Khan's arrest during alleged drug trafficking case

