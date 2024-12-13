Sources say Aryan Khan is shooting an award function sequence for Stardom in Bandra; 18 actors, including Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkummar Rao, to feature in the scene

Aryan Khan

Whenever there is a series about the entertainment industry, an award show sequence is almost always woven into it. It seems to be true of Aryan Khan’s debut series, Stardom, as well. mid-day has learnt that the first-time writer-director began shooting an award function scene in Mehboob Studios in Bandra yesterday. Sources tell us that as many as 18 stars have been lined up for the sequence.

Rajkummar Rao, Sara Ali Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Pics/PTI, Instagram

On Friday, Rajkummar Rao, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Shanaya Kapoor filmed their portions. A source reveals further, “On Saturday, Aryan will shoot with his superstar-father Shah Rukh Khan, Sara Ali Khan, and social media influencer Orhan Awatramani aka Orry. Seasoned actors Karisma Kapoor and Neelam, as well as personalities from Bollywood’s inner circle, including Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey, and Maheep Kapoor, are expected to join. With so many industry figures making cameos, it will be an exhaustive affair. The director plans to wrap up filming by Sunday.” The sequence, we are told, serves as a crucial plot point in the show.

For his maiden directorial venture that is led by Mona Singh and Lakshya, Aryan has chosen to take an intimate look at the world that he knows best—showbiz. Stardom, slated to drop on Netflix next year, has been described as the story of “an ambitious outsider navigating the glitzy yet tricky world of Bollywood.”