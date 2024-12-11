Breaking News
Shah Rukh Khan to add two new floors to his bungalow Mannat, seeks permission from MCZMA

Updated on: 11 December,2024 08:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The application regarding Mannat – the bungalow of Shah Rukh Khan – was discussed in the meeting of the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority that took place on Wednesday, sources said

Shah Rukh Khan at his bungalow Mannat in Bandra. File Pic/Pallav Paliwal

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan is planning to add two new floors to his bungalow, Mannat and has asked for permission from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA), official sources said.


They said that the application regarding Mannat – the bungalow of Shah Rukh Khan – was discussed in the meeting of the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority that took place on Wednesday.


Sources from the government told mid-day that the application was discussed and a decision regarding granting approval might be taken in the next MCZMA meeting.


They said that the application mentions the need for approval to construct two additional floors on the six-story annexe located behind the mansion.

According to news reports, Gauri Khan – the wife of Shah Rukh Khan – filed an application on November 9 with MCZMA asking for approval to add two additional floors to the annexe.

According to the MCZMA meeting agenda, "Proposal for addition and alteration of existing residential building 'Mannat' at CTS No. 859, 860, 861 & 862 of Bandra B H/W Ward, Mumbai by Gauri Shahrukh Khan."

The MCZMA committee, under Principal Secretary (Environment Department of Maharashtra) Pravin Darade, discussed the proposal during the meeting that took place on Wednesday afternoon.

Sources from MCZMA told mid-day that after discussing the proposal, the committee provided some feedback, and it will be discussed again in the next MCZMA meeting, where the committee will review the information that has been requested from the consultant of the applicant.

