Superstar Shah Rukh Khan surprised his fans as he stepped out in the balcony of his lavish bungalow, Mannat, in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon. At around 5 in he evening, Khan was seen standing beside the Indian tricolour that he hoisted with his family. There is not a day that goes by when fans do not wait outside Mannat hoping to catch a glimpse of the superstar. Today seemed to be that lucky day for fans who were present outside the iconic Mannat.

Khan was seen waving from his balcony wearing a white shirt. He also had sunglasses on and left his long tresses open.

Jawan is here, all set to raise the flag high and proud! 🇮🇳 Let's celebrate the true spirit of India together. ❤️✨@iamsrk #ShahRukhKhan #KingKhan #SRK #HappyIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/6B5cki9ofC — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) August 15, 2024

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan was recently at the 77th Locarno Film Festival in Face where he was awarded the lifetime achievement award named Pardo alla Carriera, or Career Leopard. He is the first Indian actor to be honoured with the award. The actor, who made India proud once again, opened up about his upcoming project during a conversation with Giona A. Nazzaro, the artistic director of the Locarno Film Festival. Shah Rukh Khan discussed his next film with Sujoy Ghosh, titled 'King.'

While discussing his career and achievements, SRK talked about his preparation work for 'King' and his collaboration with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh. He said, "There are certain kinds of films that I want to do; maybe it's more age-centric, and I want to try something I've been thinking about for 6-7 years. I mentioned it to Sujoy one day while we were sitting. He works with us at our office; he's made some films for us. He said, 'Sir, I have a subject.'"

SRK also spoke about losing weight for his role in 'King,' saying, "For the next film I'm doing, 'King,' I have to start working on it, lose some weight, and do some stretching."

The film is also set to star Shah Rukh's daughter and actor, Suhana. The film is yet to be officially announced. This will mark Suhana's first theatrical release. She made her debut last year with the Netflix film 'The Archies' where she brought to life the character of Veronica Lodge.