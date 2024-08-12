Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan have already voiced the characters in the last The Lion King film, and now they return with AbRam Khan joining them

It was indeed exciting news when it was announced that the world of The Lion King is all set to grow as the makers revealed Mufasa: The Lion King. The movie takes us back in time into the culture and history of the jungle where Mufasa and Simba existed. The film is all set to hit the big screen in December this year, and fans in India are excited to know whether this time the characters will be voiced by Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan, as their partnership was hailed by fans the last time. It turns out that this time around they are not just reprising their roles but are also bringing in AbRam Khan with them.

The young cub has now joined Papa Khan and Aryan in The Lion King franchise as the three will join forces to voice several characters in the film. While Shah Rukh Khan continues to voice Mufasa, Aryan will be back to voice Simba. So who is AbRam voicing? Well, that is an interesting twist in the tale. Read on to know everything you should about this.

According to the latest announcement, AbRam will be voicing the young Mufasa and joining Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan in their franchise. This is indeed a great twist, as he is technically playing the young version of his father. The movie is all set to take us back in time, giving the makers room to have AbRam enter the franchise as a pivotal character to voice.

Talking about the association, Shah Rukh Khan shares, “Mufasa has an incredible legacy and stands as the ultimate king of the jungle, imparting his wisdom to his son, Simba. I deeply relate to him as a father and also resonate with Mufasa’s journey in the film. Mufasa: The Lion King depicts Mufasa’s life from childhood to his rise as an incredible king, and revisiting this character has been exceptional. It’s a special collaboration for me with Disney, particularly because my sons, Aryan and AbRam, are part of this journey, and sharing this experience with them is truly meaningful."

The official synopsis for The Lion King, directed by Barry Jenkins, reads, “Mufasa: The Lion King enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, introducing an orphaned cub called Mufasa, a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline—and their expansive journey alongside an extraordinary group of misfits.”

Barry Jenkins’ Mufasa: The Lion King releases in India on December 20, 2024, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.