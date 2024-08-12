Shah Rukh Khan who made India proud once again, opened up about his upcoming project 'King', during a conversation with Giona A. Nazzaro

In Pic: Shah Rukh Khan

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan added yet another feather to his cap. Last night, the actor was honoured with a lifetime achievement award, the so-called Pardo alla Carriera, or Career Leopard, at the 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival. The actor, who made India proud once again, opened up about his upcoming project during a conversation with Giona A. Nazzaro, the artistic director of the Locarno Film Festival. Shah Rukh Khan discussed his next film with Sujoy Ghosh, titled 'King.'

While discussing his career and achievements, SRK talked about his preparation work for 'King' and his collaboration with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh. He said, "There are certain kinds of films that I want to do; maybe it's more age-centric, and I want to try something I've been thinking about for 6-7 years. I mentioned it to Sujoy one day while we were sitting. He works with us at our office; he's made some films for us. He said, 'Sir, I have a subject.'"

SRK also spoke about losing weight for his role in 'King,' saying, "For the next film I'm doing, 'King,' I have to start working on it, lose some weight, and do some stretching."

Reportedly, the film is also set to star Shah Rukh's daughter and actor, Suhana. Shah Rukh Khan has been part of several action movies like 'Jawan,' 'Pathaan,' and others. The 'Darr' star shared that he finds action challenging and exhausting.

As he mentioned, "Action is difficult; you have to practice it, learn it, and the doubles do some of the dangerous stunts. I have some wonderful guys, but 80 percent you have to do yourself if you want to sell it truthfully. Otherwise, it doesn't look right. It's the worst thing to see me on set after action."

Shah Rukh Khan added another achievement to his illustrious career. On August 10, he became the first Indian personality to be honored with a lifetime achievement award, the so-called Pardo alla Carriera, or Career Leopard, at the 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival. Decked out in a sleek black blazer and matching trousers, Shah Rukh's dapper look for the festival was a feast for the eyes. His long hair made him look breathtakingly captivating. The main highlight was surely his speech, which drew constant cheers and ecstatic reactions.

