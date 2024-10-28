Sound check: Review of Blackpink member Jennie's new single

The South Korean rapper’s work is best enjoyed while watching the music video, given that the choreography further highlights the lifts and drops of the melody

Jennie

In what is being touted as her first independent solo release, Blackpink’s Jennie grabs a listener’s attention at get-go and doesn’t let it slip until the track concludes. Mantra plays to all her strengths—it features a choreography that, though simple, is interesting and arresting, and puts her prowess as a singer on full display.

The South Korean rapper’s work is best enjoyed while watching the music video, given that the choreography further highlights the lifts and drops of the melody. We’d also allow ourselves ample time to familiarise ourselves with the lyrics to enjoy the engaging chorus, however, the words are certainly not the winning aspect of the number.

Ahead of the party season, Jennie does well in delivering a track that checks all the boxes of a party song.

