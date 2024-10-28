Breaking News
Hollywood News > Article > Sound check Review of Blackpink member Jennies new single

Sound check: Review of Blackpink member Jennie's new single

Updated on: 28 October,2024 07:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

The South Korean rapper’s work is best enjoyed while watching the music video, given that the choreography further highlights the lifts and drops of the melody

Jennie

In what is being touted as her first independent solo release, Blackpink’s Jennie grabs a listener’s attention at get-go and doesn’t let it slip until the track concludes. Mantra plays to all her strengths—it features a choreography that, though simple, is interesting and arresting, and puts her prowess as a singer on full display. 


The South Korean rapper’s work is best enjoyed while watching the music video, given that the choreography further highlights the lifts and drops of the melody. We’d also allow ourselves ample time to familiarise ourselves with the lyrics to enjoy the engaging chorus, however, the words are certainly not the winning aspect of the number. 


Ahead of the party season, Jennie does well in delivering a track that checks all the boxes of a party song.


Today in music

Royals, Lorde

October 28, 2013: With Royals, Lorde, then 17, became the youngest solo artiste to earn the top spot on the UK Singles Chart since Billie Piper (in 1998)

