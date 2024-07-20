Spy X Family Code: White movie review | 'A fun Anime outing'

This film has a fun light-weight premise and a stand-alone story that doesn’t need the audience to be knowledgeable about its characters.

Spy X Family Code: White movie review

Film: Spy X Family Code: White

(Gekijôban Spy x Family Code: White)

Cast: Takuya Eguchi, Atsumi Tanezaki, Saori Hayami

Directors: Kazuhiro Furuhashi, Takashi Katagiri

Rating: 3/5

Runtime: 110 min

This film has a fun light-weight premise and a stand-alone story that doesn’t need the audience to be knowledgeable about its characters.

In a Mr & Mrs Smith sort of spin-off we have Loid as an undercover spy, in a fake marriage to an assassin named Yor. They have an adopted daughter named Anya, who has telepathic abilities, and a dog that can see into the future. They look like a normal family but they are obviously not. Their assignment is codenamed ‘Operation Strix.’

You don’t need to have watched the series to stay clued in here. The plot may not be original but creates enough room for excitement. Many of the characters from the series find their way into this cinema adaptation. Anya’s school principal has a birthday coming up so a competition is announced in which all the students are expected to cook something sweet in his honor. Anya’s family decide to travel to a small town where “meremere” a sort of meringue pie is prepared. Enroute Anya discovers a locked casket which contains a chocolate delicacy that has microfilm hidden within. It’s a much sought after secret document that could cause unrest between east and west. So, as expected villains are on her tail, and it becomes imperative for Anya to escape their clutches, find the necessary ingredients for her desert, and make it back to win the competition.

The faux family dynamics are well represented with the couple having little idea of what the other does for a living. Anya knows the real occupations of her parents and finds it awesome. It’s quite entertaining to watch the trio go through their hidden secret routines. There’s quite a bit of humor embedded in this story. The clairvoyant dog earns quite a few laughs, as does Anya and her attempts at secreting the microfilm after being captured by Snidel.

The animation here is crisp and has great clarity, the characters are likeable and the tempo is pacy. The action scenes are quite good. Yor is shown killing one of the villains quite brutally and the finale atop a combat plane is highly entertaining. Director Takashi Katagiri and his team manage to make the animation look extremely eye-pleasing. The film manages to capture the spirit of the show with slicker action and bigger set-pieces. You also get some funny bits about school & home life. This is a fun anime adventure worth a watch!