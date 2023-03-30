Breaking News
Maharashtra govt asks private hospitals to hold health drives
Grant Road triple murder: ‘He now knows he may hang and wants to meet family’
Mumbai: WR leaves CR far behind in 15-car race
Mumbai: BMC gets hospitals to keep COVID beds ready
Passenger loses over Rs 8 lakh from checked-in bag at Mumbai airport
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Succession star Matthew Macfadyen added to Deadpool 3 cast

'Succession' star Matthew Macfadyen added to 'Deadpool 3' cast

Updated on: 30 March,2023 07:55 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

Top

The Ryan Reynolds franchise will welcome Macfadyen, who plays the fan-favourite Tom Wambsgans on the HBO water-cooler smash, joining a new sequel that will also revive Hugh Jackman’s beloved X-Men character Wolverine

'Succession' star Matthew Macfadyen added to 'Deadpool 3' cast

Matthew Macfadyen. Pic/AFP


Succession star Matthew Macfadyen has been cast in Deadpool 3.


The Ryan Reynolds franchise will welcome Macfadyen, who plays the fan-favourite Tom Wambsgans on the HBO water-cooler smash, joining a new sequel that will also revive Hugh Jackman’s beloved X-Men character Wolverine.



Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman make the Deadpool 3 announcementRyan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman make the Deadpool 3 announcement


Shawn Levy returns as director, and Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick will pen the script. This will be the first Deadpool project made since the intellectual property went to Disney in its acquisition of 20th Century Fox.

All creatives involved insist the film will retain its extreme violence and raunchy tone, as well a hard R-rating. “It is such a blast to laugh every day. It is so delicious to hear and write and come up with these scenes where people are just talking foul. And the violence is in your face and hardcore, and it is much a Deadpool movie,” Levy said last year.

Also Read: How will Wolverine return from the dead? Ryan, and Hugh explain, but not much

It was reported in December 2022 that production on the third Deadpool will commence in May. He will next appear in the feature Holland, Michigan opposite Nicole Kidman and Gael Garcia Bernal.

The fourth and final season of Succession is currently airing on HBO. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

ryan reynolds hugh jackman deadpool wolverine hollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK