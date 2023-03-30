'Succession' star Matthew Macfadyen added to 'Deadpool 3' cast

The Ryan Reynolds franchise will welcome Macfadyen, who plays the fan-favourite Tom Wambsgans on the HBO water-cooler smash, joining a new sequel that will also revive Hugh Jackman’s beloved X-Men character Wolverine

Matthew Macfadyen. Pic/AFP

Succession star Matthew Macfadyen has been cast in Deadpool 3.

The Ryan Reynolds franchise will welcome Macfadyen, who plays the fan-favourite Tom Wambsgans on the HBO water-cooler smash, joining a new sequel that will also revive Hugh Jackman’s beloved X-Men character Wolverine.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman make the Deadpool 3 announcement

Shawn Levy returns as director, and Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick will pen the script. This will be the first Deadpool project made since the intellectual property went to Disney in its acquisition of 20th Century Fox.

All creatives involved insist the film will retain its extreme violence and raunchy tone, as well a hard R-rating. “It is such a blast to laugh every day. It is so delicious to hear and write and come up with these scenes where people are just talking foul. And the violence is in your face and hardcore, and it is much a Deadpool movie,” Levy said last year.

Also Read: How will Wolverine return from the dead? Ryan, and Hugh explain, but not much

It was reported in December 2022 that production on the third Deadpool will commence in May. He will next appear in the feature Holland, Michigan opposite Nicole Kidman and Gael Garcia Bernal.

The fourth and final season of Succession is currently airing on HBO.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever