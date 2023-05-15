‘Supergirl’ Yael to lead Jerusalem 67

The key crew includes cinematographer Daniel Miller, who won the Israel Film Academy’s Ophir Award for Fig Tree, and production designer Yoram Shayer, who won Israel’s equivalent to the Oscars twice with Ish HaHashmal, and Turn Left at the End of the World

Supergirl actor Yael Grobglas is in advanced negotiations to play the lead role in Jerusalem 67. The epic period thriller retells the story of Israel’s unlikely victory during the Six Day War in 1967. Grobglas is set to play the role of a civilian haunted by a painful childhood who leaves her family to serve on the frontlines of war. Itzik Cohen, whose acting credits include Fauda, and The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem, is also likely to be finalised for a pivotal part in the film.

False Flag director Oded Raz has been signed on to helm the long-gestating project, which is being produced by New York-based lawyer Joseph Schick, who started developing it over a decade ago. Shooting is scheduled to start on location in Jerusalem on August 16.

The ambitious project is one of the first major international productions to proceed under the Israel Tax Rebate Program for film and TV productions, which was created last year.

Calling it a challenging project, Schick said, “It’s a war film and it’s a period piece set in Jerusalem, and prior to the new Israeli production incentives program, we were trying to determine if we could recreate Israel in perhaps Cyprus or Greece, or another location in the Mediterranean.” He further shared that the tax incentive program was significant for them “because Israel is not a cheap place to shoot and it allowed us to tell the story in the right place.”

Israel is currently torn by unprecedented revolts in response to the judicial overhaul plan of Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, which is considered as the most right-wing and religiously conservative that the country has ever had. The lawyer-producer shared that the ongoing turmoil echoes the backdrop of “Jerusalem 67.”

“In 1967, Israel had social, cultural, economic divisions and it wasn’t a perfect society by any means. And I think what happened then is a reminder of how to handle that situation,” said Schick.

