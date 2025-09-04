Breaking News
‘Superman’ Sequel to fly into cinemas in July 2027

Updated on: 04 September,2025 10:41 PM IST  |  Los Angeles
The accelerated schedule also means the ‘Superman’ sequel will debut before Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman Part II’, which is currently slated to open on October 1, 2027

‘Superman’ Sequel to fly into cinemas in July 2027

Picture Courtesy/James Gunn's Instagram account

The fans of DCU, DC Cinematic Universe have a reason to rejoice. Actor David Corenswet is set to scale the skies as Superman with the sequel to James Gunn‘s summer hit ‘Superman’ flying into theaters in less than two years.

Director and DC Films co-head James Gunn took to social media on Wednesday (Pacific Standard Time) to announce an official title and release date for the project, reports ‘Variety’.

‘Superman: Man of Tomorrow’ will hit theaters on July 9, 2027. In his announcement, Gunn included a comic book image of Superman standing next to Lex Luthor in his Warsuit, a pretty clear signal that the sequel will continue to focus on Luthor’s antipathy for the ‘Man of Steel’.

As per ‘Variety’, in the DC comics, Luthor (played by Nicholas Hoult in the film) creates the suit in order match Superman’s strength and abilities; it seems that after the failure of his plan to use a clone of Superman to defeat him in Gunn’s first film, Luthor has decided that he needs to cut out the middle man and get the job done himself.

In August, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav personally announced that Gunn would return to write and direct the follow-up to the character’s full-stop creative reboot. The film earned more than $611 million at the worldwide box office this summer, making it the highest-grossing superhero film of the year.

‘Man of Tomorrow’ will follow the 2026 releases of the outer space-set ‘Supergirl’ (directed by Craig Gillespie, written by Ana Mogueira and starring Milly Alcock) and the body horror film ‘Clayface’ (directed by James Watkins, written by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini and starring Tom Rhys Harries and Naomi Ackie).

The accelerated schedule also means the ‘Superman’ sequel will debut before Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman Part II’, which is currently slated to open on October 1, 2027.

