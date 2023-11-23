Breaking News
Susan dumped by Hollywood agency over anti-Jewish rant

Updated on: 23 November,2023 12:58 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
Agencies

Top

The actor, 77, has spent the past few weeks raging against Israel and is now under fire for her latest outburst in the wake of the October 7 attack by Hamas

Susan Sarandon

Oscar-winner Susan Sarandon has been dropped by a top Hollywood agency after saying frightened Jews are “getting a taste of how it feels to be Muslim in America.”


The actor, 77, has spent the past few weeks raging against Israel and is now under fire for her latest outburst in the wake of the October 7 attack by Hamas.


Sources say that several staffers at the agency were extremely hurt by Sarandon’s comments. 


A spokesperson said the agency is no longer representing Sarandon. The Thelma & Louise actor had been a client of the agency since 2014. She enraged people with her comments at a pro-Palestinian protest in New York city, where she said, “There are a lot of people afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

 

