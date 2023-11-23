Susan dumped by Hollywood agency over anti-Jewish rant

The actor, 77, has spent the past few weeks raging against Israel and is now under fire for her latest outburst in the wake of the October 7 attack by Hamas

Susan Sarandon

Oscar-winner Susan Sarandon has been dropped by a top Hollywood agency after saying frightened Jews are “getting a taste of how it feels to be Muslim in America.”

Sources say that several staffers at the agency were extremely hurt by Sarandon’s comments.

A spokesperson said the agency is no longer representing Sarandon. The Thelma & Louise actor had been a client of the agency since 2014. She enraged people with her comments at a pro-Palestinian protest in New York city, where she said, “There are a lot of people afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country.”

