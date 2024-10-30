Foster, 49, has reportedly developed a romantic relationship with Jackman, 56, following her separation from her husband of ten years, Ted Griffin, the screenwriter known for 'Ocean's Eleven'

Hugh Jackman with Sutton Foster. Pic/AFP

Broadway luminary Sutton Foster is navigating a significant transition in her personal life after filing for divorce, and sources indicate that her connection with fellow star Hugh Jackman is blossoming quietly yet fervently.

Foster, 49, has reportedly developed a romantic relationship with Jackman, 56, following her separation from her husband of ten years, Ted Griffin, the screenwriter known for 'Ocean's Eleven'.

A source revealed to Page Six that the couple is "in love" but has opted to keep their romance largely under wraps. "They spend all of their free time together," the insider noted.

"They are a regular couple, they are just in private," the source told Page Six.

To maintain their privacy, the pair has been discreet in their outings, often "sneaking around" to avoid the spotlight.

Jackman made an appearance at Foster's latest production, 'Once Upon A Mattress', in August, further fueling speculation about their relationship.

This development comes shortly after Foster's recent divorce filing, which has drawn attention to her personal life.

The couple shares one child, and Foster has already put her Tuxedo Park, NY, home on the market for USD 2.2 million, as per Page Six.

Foster and Jackman first crossed paths in the Broadway production of 'The Music Man', which ran from December 2021 to January 2023.

Sources previously indicated a deep connection between the two, with one stating to Page Six, "They are 100 per cent together and are in love and want to spend the rest of their lives together."

Despite their attempts to keep their romance low-key, it appears to be "common knowledge" among those close to them.

In September 2023, Jackman also filed for divorce from his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness.

The couple, who share two children, released a statement explaining their decision to separate in pursuit of individual growth.

Reflecting on her collaboration with Jackman, Foster previously praised him in an interview, describing him as "the hardest-working man, incredibly kind, and generous," as per Page Six.

She noted that their bond developed into a genuine friendship, stating, "He's now become one of my best friends, which was a surprise."

