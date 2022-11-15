×
Breaking News
Mumbai: 50 per cent of measles cases found among children aged 1-4
Mumbai: Two held for pelting stones on BEST bus in Dahisar
FDA seizes injections, 71 drugs being sold without licence by gym trainer
WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose, Meta's Public Policy head resign
Submit documents on dispute by November 23: EC to Sena factions
Delhi HC reserves order on bail plea by Chitra Ramkrishna in ED case
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Swara Bhasker joins International Competition jury at 44th Cairo International Film Fest

Swara Bhasker joins International Competition jury at 44th Cairo International Film Fest

Updated on: 15 November,2022 05:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Actress Swara Bhasker has joined the jury for International Competition presided by Naomi Kawase for the 44th Cairo International Film Festival, which is currently underway at Egypt's famous Opera House

Swara Bhasker joins International Competition jury at 44th Cairo International Film Fest

Pic Courtesy: IANS


Actress Swara Bhasker has joined the jury for International Competition presided by Naomi Kawase for the 44th Cairo International Film Festival, which is currently underway at Egypt's famous Opera House. Talking about her induction into the jury, Swara said, "I'm both grateful and honoured to be a jury member at such an illustrious festival that has for so many decades been a platform for showcasing global cinema. It is an opportunity to watch some of the best cinema from the region and the world this year and that's such a treat! I'm absolutely stoked."


Also Read: Regina Hall jokes Jimmy Kimmel needs protection at Oscars

The film festival, which is organised by the Egyptian Ministry of Culture, is the oldest and most esteemed film festival of the Middle East and has showcased many iconic international films that went onto win big at the Oscars and Golden Globes. This year the festival opened with Steven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' as it kickstarted on November 13. Amir Ramses, iconic Egyptian director and festival director of Cairo International Film Festival, shared, "CIFF is proud to welcome Swara Bhasker, a noted and versatile actress from India who works across mainstream and independent cinema, as a member of the CIFF as International Competition Jury."



Also Read: Jane Fonda feels strong in her battle against cancer

He called her a vocal activist who draws attention to causes that need highlighting as a public speaker and columnist. He further mentioned, "CIFF is truly delighted that she brings such a varied experience and sensitivity to judging the films in the main competition of our forthcoming 44th edition.

CIFF's International Competition section contains 14 titles, including five world premieres. Along with Swara, Japanese filmmaker Naomi Kawase will preside over the international jury which comprises Egyptian cinematographer Nancy Abdelfattah, Egyptian composer Rageh Daoud, Italian actor Stefania Casini, Mexican filmmaker Joaquin Del Paso and Moroccan actor Samir Guesmi.


Has Bigg Boss 16 lived up to your expectations?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
hollywood news Hollywood Buzz Hollywood News Updates Hollywood Entertainment News Entertainment News Update Entertainment Buzz swara bhaskar

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK